Fines of up to €5,000 for breaches of planned new registration rules for short-term letting to tourists

Anyone offering accommodation for periods of up to and including 21 nights will need to be registered with Fáilte Ireland.

Property owners and online platforms that breach new rules for the short-term letting of properties to tourists face fines of up to €5,000 under proposals approved by Cabinet on Wednesday.

There has been concern in recent years that the growth of short-term letting websites such as Airbnb, Booking.com and others has led to a reduction of properties for the long-term rental market.

It is hoped that a new short-term tourist letting register to be run by Fáilte Ireland will help ensure that properties built for residential accommodation will be used for that purpose, and that up to 12,000 homes could be come back into use for long-term housing.

Property owners offering accommodation for periods of up to and including 21 nights will need to be registered with Fáilte Ireland.

The agency is to monitor online platforms to ensure compliance with the new obligation for property owners and online platforms to have a valid registration number for advertised properties.

The registration numbers will be linked to Eircodes which will allow local authorities to check if advertised properties have the correct planning permission for short-term letting.

Special planning permission is required for short-term letting in cities and towns that are included in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs).

Fáilte Ireland will be able to levy a €300 fixed penalty notice on property owners that advertise their property without a valid registration number.

The agency will also have the option to bring the case to the District Court where the maximum fine is up to €5,000.

Online platforms can be fined up to €5,000 for each listing of a property that does not have a valid registration number.

Ms Martin said she hopes legislation to allow for the establishment of the new register will be enacted by the end of March 2023.

She said the new measures will bring Ireland into line with major tourism destinations across Europe, including Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona.

Ms Martin said that to minimise disruption to the tourism industry there will be a six-month period to allow property owners to continue to offer short-term lets to apply for change of use planning permission.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said: “We believe there is great potential for the long-term rental market in the significant numbers of properties currently being used for short-term lettings.”

“Through this proposed Fáilte Ireland registration system, we will be able to ensure that a greater amount of private rental accommodation will be provided – particularly in urban areas of high housing demand.”

Fáilte Ireland chief executive Paul Kelly said: “As the National Tourism Development Authority, Fáilte Ireland is mindful of the need to balance an appropriate mix of long-term private rental and short-term letting accommodation.”

Officials from the Department of Tourism met representatives of AirBnB, Expedia and Booking.com to brief them on the planned legislation.

A spokesman said the companies “all welcomed the establishment of the register”.

An Airbnb statement said the decision to introduce the new register “is a welcome step forward towards creating clear, simple and enforceable home sharing rules in Ireland”.

Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan said the plans are “long overdue” and regulation of the short-term letting market must also include a nationwide extension of RPZs.

“The current definition of a Rent Pressure Zone leaves significant portions of the population unprotected from astronomical rent increases and allows an unregulated short-term letting market to continue unchecked,” he said.

In its statement, Airbnb said it recognises the “historic housing challenges facing Ireland and we want our platform to be part of the solution”.

The statement said that company launched its “Airbnb Community Tourism and Housing Protection Plan” in June which was series of measures to support responsible hosting in Ireland.

“At the heart of this proposal was a host register to give authorities the information they need to regulate our industry effectively,” the statement added.

It said the new register will “allow authorities to better enforce the rules, support everyday hosts and take action against property speculators that damage communities.”

The company said the majority of its hosts in Ireland are “everyday families who share their primary home and rent their space for just three nights a month on average” and more than half say they host “to afford the rising cost of living”.

Derek Nolan, head of public policy for Ireland at Airbnb said, “Everyday families in Ireland rely on Airbnb for affordable accommodation and for additional income, ever more vital as the cost of living continues to rise.

“Clear and simple rules are good news for everyone and will help more families share their homes to boost their income, while making communities in Ireland stronger.”