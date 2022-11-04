Paschal Donohoe to be nominated for second Eurogroup term as public expenditure minister

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe with President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde in Dublin earlier this week

The Government is to nominate Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe for a second term as Eurogroup president.

However, if successful in his bid, he will fulfil the role as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, a departure from the recent convention where Eurogroup is chaired by one of the finance ministers of the members.

It is not without precedent, but a successful election would seem to hinge on Eurogroup members accepting Donohoe as president and Michael McGrath, the current Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, attending as minister for finance.

Ireland has been exploring support for this idea among member states in recent days.

A government spokesman said: “The Government will nominate Minister Paschal Donohoe for a second term as President of the Eurogroup.”

“The Irish Minister for Finance will represent Ireland, and will attend Eurogroup and ECOFIN.”

“If he is re-elected, Minister Donohoe will carry out his duties as President of the Eurogroup as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.”

“The process for election will be announced at the Eurogroup meeting on Monday (November 7th), and will be managed by the Council Secretariat.”