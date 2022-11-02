Marc MacSharry resigns from Fianna Fáil over handling of complaint against him

Sligo–Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry has resigned as a member of Fianna Fáil over what he claimed was the flawed handling of a complaint made against him by a party councillor.

In a statement, Mr MacSharry said there had been a “failure” to properly investigate the complaint, which he said related to “robust language” used in discussions about Sligo University Hospital between him and local party councillors.

“Instead of arranging an investigation of this local political dispute, the Taoiseach used the complaint for political gain at national level to delay and prevent my readmission to the parliamentary party,” he said.

Mr MacSharry had resigned the party whip last year over a motion of confidence in Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

He had been tipped to be readmitted into the parliamentary party last month, but a meeting of Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators was told an issue had arisen, which it later emerged related to a complaint that had been made against Mr MacSharry.

The complaint was made last month by a Fianna Fáil councillor in Sligo, Donal Gilroy, over messages sent in a WhatsApp group chat that included Mr MacSharry and party councillors based in Sligo.

The text of the messages show Mr MacSharry criticised Mr Gilroy in relation to comments he made on local radio about cardiology services in Sligo University Hospital.

His complaint to party officials, sent on October 13th and seen by The Irish Times, stated he considered the behaviour “to be bullying by Deputy MacSharry aimed at me personally”.

The councillor said he was making the complaint after reading media reports that Mr MacSharry was due to be readmitted into the parliamentary party.

The complaint centred on messages Mr MacSharry sent about Mr Gilroy, following a claim from the TD that he had secured commitments to improve cardiology services at Sligo University Hospital, in exchange for supporting the Government in a motion of no confidence in July.

The Government survived the vote, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisting no “side deals” had been done to shore up support of Independent TDs.

Mr Gilroy stated in his complaint that around this time he discussed cardiology services for the hospital on OceanFM radio station and was later criticised by Mr MacSharry in the WhatsApp group.

A copy of the message included with the complaint stated: “Good man Donal. Nothing like trying to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Ye fairly tried to f*ck me up there pouring cold water all over it, praising [Frank] Feighan and the others. It would sicken yer hole.”

In the text of another message sent with the complaint, Mr Gilroy said Mr MacSharry had said: “Donal. What the f*ck?? Again Ocean this morning on cardiology services. For f*uck sake to what end??”.

The complaint said Mr MacSharry went on to say the councillor should speak to a cardiologist and hospital management “before ye go on to f*ck me up time and again talking about cardiology”.

In his statement on Wednesday resigning from Fianna Fáil, Mr MacSharry defended the language used.

“This recent complaint related to exchanges between us over several months on services I have secured for Sligo University Hospital and their significance. It was a robust issue and robust language was used,” he said.

Mr MacSharry said his readmission into the parliamentary party would have been a “problem” for Mr Martin, whose support among TDs and Senators was “wafer thin”, he said.

Mr MacSharry has been one of the most vocal critics of the direction of the party since it entered Government in 2020, and in particular critical of the performance of Mr Martin.