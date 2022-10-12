Western Saharan delegation lobbies Irish parties for diplomatic recognition

Western Saharan politicians are hopeful Ireland will grant the disputed territory diplomatic recognition following meetings with politicians and officials in Dublin on Wednesday.

A delegation led by prime minister Buchraya Beyun of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), which claims jurisdiction over the vast desert region, met TDs from all the big parties in Leinster House as well as representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

As well as seeking diplomatic recognition of his government’s claim to the Moroccan-controlled territory, Mr Beyun is seeking Irish support for a ban on trade with Morocco of natural resources taken from the region. Leaders also hope Ireland will use its seat on the UN Security Council to vote for a widening of the mandate of UN peacekeepers in the area.

Western Sahara’s representative to Europe Oubi Bachir said the territory was “Africa’s last colony” and its resources were being “plundered” by Morocco.

Morocco claims Western Sahara as an integral part of its kingdom.

Most of Western Sahara was taken over by Moroccan forces and settlers in 1975 following the withdrawal of Spanish control. The SADR Government retains de facto control of about one fifth of the land, which is separated from the Moroccan-controlled side by a 2,700km long security wall and the longest minefield in the world.

The majority of SADR citizens live in refugee camps in Algeria. There have been various UN-led attempts to reach an agreement with Morocco on the future of the territory but none has been successful. Since 2020, violence has flared between the two sides.

Mr Bachir told The Irish Times his country views Ireland as an important potential ally due to its history of colonialisation and its current position on the UN Security Council. Until last year Ireland also contributed a small number of military observers to UN’s Minurso mission in Western Sahara.

The EU has entered into trade deals with Morocco for the purchase of Western Sahara’s natural resources, particularly phosphate and fish stocks. These agreements were ruled unlawful last year by the European Court of Justice following a case taken by the Western Saharan government.

“We thought this is the right time to come here and explore the possibility of lobbying and raise awareness of our struggle,” Mr Bachir said. “And we are really very hopeful that Ireland will play a significant role in promoting the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Western Sahara on the basis of the international legality.”

SADR also wants to see the passage of the Occupied Territories Bill in the Dáil, which would prevent Ireland purchasing goods originating in places such as Palestine, Crimea and Western Sahara.

On Minurso, Mr Bachir said it was the only UN mission which did not include a mandate to report on human rights abuses. Its sole purpose was to monitor the ceasefire, “a ceasefire which no longer exists”, he said. “So why are they still there?”

The SADR Government wants Ireland to vote for a widening of Minurso’s mandate to allow troops to monitor and report on alleged human rights abuses by Moroccan forces in the occupied area. The matter is expected to come before the council in the next month.