Micheál Martin doing a ‘bloody good job’ as Taoiseach and should continue in role, Donnelly says

Micheál Martin is doing a “bloody good job” as Taoiseach and should be allowed to continue in that role, one of his senior ministerial colleagues has said.

Amid renewed speculation in the past two weeks surrounding Mr Martin’s continuing leadership of Fianna Fáil, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly gave him a ringing endorsement on Wednesday.

“I always believed when I joined Fianna Fáil that he had the potential to be great. I think he’s a man of exemplary honour and dignity.

“I think he’s doing a bloody good job in what has been two of the hardest years this country has seen,” he said.

He said that Ireland had done very well in housing, healthcare, and the strength of the economy.

“Ireland has done incredibly well. During these times, we have one of the lowest Covid-19 excess mortality rates anywhere in the world.

“We have the best vaccine programs anywhere in the world. We’re investing in healthcare at a level that has never before been seen.

“In his two years as Taoiseach, we’ve got more beds, more clinicians for diagnostics for many years while dealing with Covid-19.

“I think he has done an excellent job and I think he deserves and has the support of the whole Government.”

New questions about when the leadership transition will occur arose this month when up to 30 backbench TDs and Senators organised a meeting to which no minister was invited.

While the meeting focused on policy priorities, questions were also raised by backbenchers about Fianna Fáil’s identity and its low standing in the polls.

While it is accepted that Mr Martin is likely to become Tánaiste once he steps down as Taoiseach in December, a number of backbench TDs have said privately they want to see a timely transition to a new leader during 2023.