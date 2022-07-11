Government on course to survive Dáil confidence vote on Tuesday

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is 'confident' that the Government will win a vote on motion of no confidence being tabled by Sinn Féin in the Dáil on Tuesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Government is set to survive Tuesday evening’s vote of confidence in the Dáil after Independent TDs and former Coalition deputies who have lost the party whips pledged to back come out against the Sinn Féin motion.

The Taoiseach confirmed his office had been in contact with Independent TDs over the weekend but denied any “side deals” had been done. Tipperary TD Michael Lowry confirmed on Monday that he would vote with the Government, and while several other Independents said they would support the Sinn Féin proposal, a handful remained silent on their intentions.

However, Ministers believe that some of Mr Lowry’s independent colleagues – some of whom often vote with the Coalition – will also support the Government.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh, who resigned the Fine Gael whip last week, and Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry, who has been outside the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party since last year, also said they will back the Coalition in the vote. Green TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello, who have lost the whip, are also expected to back the Government but did not respond to messages on Monday.

With the Dáil scheduled to rise for the summer recess on Thursday, the Government and Opposition are preparing for a lively showdown to end the political term.

The Government lost its majority in the Dáil last week after Mr McHugh voted against legislation to give homeowners affected by mica access to an enhanced grant scheme. A Dáil majority is 80 votes and Mr McHugh’s departure meant the numbers on the Government benches dropped to 79. Sinn Féin then tabled a motion of no confidence in the Government.

The Coalition is likely to put down a motion of confidence in itself, which will supercede the Sinn Féin motion, and will be debated by the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon, with a vote taking place later, perhaps around 7pm. Should the Government lose the vote, a general election would ensue.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Monday said he was “confident” that the Government would win the vote.

“I am confident because I do believe a majority of TDs believe in getting things done constructively, dealing with challenges and problems and primarily dealing with the cost of living and ensuring that we have a budget at the end of September,” he said.

“The Irish people do not want a general election,” Mr Martin told reporters. “We’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis. Last week they were looking for a cost of living package and an emergency budget. This week they’re looking for a general election. A general election would mean no budgetary package and would lead to paralysis.”