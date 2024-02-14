The Belfast punk-rap band Kneecap has accused the UK government of trying to “silence” them after it blocked a British Phonographic Industry (BPI) funding award. Photograph: Pacemaker Belfast

Kneecap, in case you’re not aware, are the Belfast rap trio currently enjoying a bit of a moment. For the purposes of research, I listened to their most streamed songs on Spotify. Get Your Brits Out has been streamed 2.9 million times and describes a fictional evening out taking various drugs with well-known unionist politicians. Cearta, streamed 2.5 million times, is about taking drugs, lots of them; think early Beastie Boys through the medium of the Irish language.

If, like myself, you were not familiar with Kneecap’s oeuvre, it may also have passed you by that they are suing Kemi Badenoch, the UK secretary of state for business and trade.

Badenoch – not known for her liberal views – has blocked an award of £15,000 to the group from the British government’s Music Export Growth scheme. The Megs scheme is funded by the british phonographic industry and the UK government and its purpose is to promote the exports of British music.

Kneecap are represented in their action by Phoenix law – a Belfast firm with a strong focus on human rights. Phoenix issued a statement last week saying that “in respect of the recent decision by the Sec of State (Badenoch), she has today been put on notice that her decision is unlawful, and legal proceedings will follow”.

The choice of legal team – Joe Brolly, the former GAA player turned barrister and newspaper columnist, is on board – gives a strong indication of the direction the case will go. Just in case they are unsure, the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood gave some pointers in the House of Commons describing the decision as “a breach of the British government’s obligations under the treaty signed after the Good Friday Agreement”.

If and when the case gets to court, it will be box office. But whatever happens, it’s clear that Kneecap have already won the day. They may have missed out on £15,000 but the amount of publicity they have garnered is worth multiples of that. It will be dwarfed by the publicity if the case goes to court.

They have also pretty much won the day in the court of public opinion, with a long list of people lining up to support them.

Kneecap have of course left themselves open to accusations of hypocrisy – seeking money from an organisation to promote musical exports from an entity that they would like to see dismantled, the United Kingdom. However, such an act of subversion would seem to be entirely in keeping with the band’s persona, that doesn’t seem to involve taking themselves overly seriously.

But their biggest achievement is how petty and small they have made Kemi Badenoch, and by extension the British government, look.

A spokesperson for Badenoch said last week: “We fully support freedom of speech, but it’s hardly surprising that we don’t want to hand out UK taxpayers’ money to people that oppose the United Kingdom itself.”

It is almost not worth pointing out that the British government gives money to all sort of organisations that are not in favour of the union, including Kneecap themselves. A well-received fictionalised film of the band’s origins – called Kneecap – got over £1.5 million in support from the UK National Lottery via the British Film Institute, as well as £805,000 from Northern Ireland Screen.

So, what drew the wrath of the Badenoch? It is most unlikely that every one of the 66 artists whose awards she didn’t block are dyed-in-the-wool unionists. I don’t know the political views of The Lovely Eggs – a two-piece lo-fi psychedelic punk rock band from Lancaster, England – but I doubt they are members of the Conservative Party. Likewise, Warmduscher a post-punk band from London whose first album was described as the “the finest of filth” probably won’t be playing at her departmental Christmas party. It is equally unlikely that Badenoch shares the world view of Frank Carter, frontman of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes whose credo is “Punk to me is not a sound, it’s not a fashion, it’s not a lifestyle. It’s a mindset. You either have it or you don’t.”

Someone clearly must have brought Kneecap to Badenoch’s attention, and the prime candidates are various unionist politicians who don’t appreciate their artistic endeavours. Several took exception to a mural of a PSNI land rover on fire that was unveiled at a concert a few years ago. The group themselves referenced a poster for their 2020 tour called Farewell to the Union as the reason for Badenoch blocking their Megs grant.

Regardless of whoever has been pouring poison into Badenoch’s ear, it is extraordinary that the secretary of state for business and trade in a country going through its worst economic crisis in decades would have the time or inclination to listen to them; never mind engage in what looks like a small-minded and vindictive act of retribution against a rap trio. It also utterly counterproductive. Just when it looks like the Conservative Party cannot debase British politics any further, they prove us wrong.