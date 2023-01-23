Una Mulally: Those taking advantage of discontent do not have communities’ interests at heart

On Saturday afternoon, a series of demonstrations took place in Dublin. Many were localised across the capital showing solidarity with refugees, and attempting to counter the nastiness that has emerged from protests outside refugee accommodation. Protests which are also being stoked by the far right.

In some ways, the Government has walked itself into this situation. The far right in Ireland is capitalising on the housing crisis, and piggybacking on resentments in various communities – urban and rural – where housing needs are not being met. It appears some buildings in very wealthy areas, such as the old Jury’s Hotel in Dublin 4, are not being utilised.

But it is not just the resentment that is relevant here. It is also the decision as to who is to blame. Using the housing crisis as an excuse to demonise people fleeing war, terror and hardship is misguided. Most people who are outraged by and suffering from the housing crisis understand it is not the fault of refugees. We have over a decade of failed housing policies, a war in Europe, inadequate community consultation, poor political leadership and a creaking direct provision system where thousands of people whose asylum has been approved languish because they cannot find housing.

Outside the Shelbourne Hotel, there was a protest and a counter protest. On one side the placards read: ‘United Against Racism’, ‘No to far-right lies and racism. Yes to solidarity’, ‘Housing For All’. On the other side of the street they read, ‘All Lives Matter’ written on a tattered Irish tricolour, ‘Concerned Citizens Against Unvetted Illegal Immigration’, ‘Colonise Silence Replace – the Quislings Chapter’, Mary Lou McDonald’s face emblazoned with the word ‘traitor’, a picture of Leo Varadkar with the slogan ‘Schwab’s Best Boy’.

“Kiddy-fiddler”, one man screamed at the anti-racist protesters. “You’re all working for Goldman Sachs,” roared another. “Did your Mams not love you enough?” a counter protester called across the road at those bristling with rage.

When more protesters arrived carrying banners and placards related to localised protests – ‘Inner City Says No’, ‘East Wall Won’t Stop Until It’s Shut Down’ – the counter protest was marginally outnumbered. As the now-larger group moved down to the Mansion House, the counter protest stayed put, keen to avoid unnecessary confrontation.

At the Mansion House, protesters listened to speakers, made up of people from communities where protests have been taking place, and also people who very obviously care about something else entirely. One speaker announced this was the first grassroots movement the country has ever seen, which is utter nonsense.

Another speaker, in an expensive-looking coat and hat, peppered his speech with canned, prefabricated conspiratorial remarks, “why are the Irish people being replaced?” he asked, echoing the Great Replacement conspiracy theory. He ranted about “the corrupt Ukrainian government”, labelled Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney “Marxist radicals”, warned darkly of the introduction of “full-on communism” and labelled journalists “journo-liars”. When he said Roderic O’Gorman was “scouring” the world (apparently for prospective migrants, a false claim), one man in the crowd shouted a homophobic remark. Another man laughed. The crowd was made up of people who fully agree with this stuff, and others who are being had. Eventually some grew impatient, demanding they march.

Opposite the GPO on O’Connell Street, a small crowd had gathered in a show of solidarity for trans rights. Another demonstration supporting anti-regime protests in Iran was wrapping up. As the crowd from the Mansion House made their way up the street, an instruction was called out to the trans-rights demonstrators to move to the Garden of Remembrance at Parnell Square.

The protest on O’Connell Street ended in a surreal scene of opportunistic Hare Krishna devotees capitalising on the crowd, with a few joining in to dance and chant. The atmosphere was buoyant. It was also sad, depressing, at times shocking. Those who claim to be looking out for their communities need to take stock of who they’re aligning themselves with.

Sure, a crowd at a protest is not necessarily a homogenous one. Sure, you are not your brother’s or sister’s keeper. But why make these people your brothers and sisters? There were people across the road from the Shelbourne who are also appalled at government policy and ideology, who are also mobilising to protest the housing crisis, and who see very clearly the nefarious tactics of division at play. Why not join their protest?

Those taking advantage of discontent do not have communities’ interests at heart. If they did, they would, as Senator Lynn Ruane pointed out, already be working in services that help people, not stoking rage online and off, and leading people not just down the garden path but into a cul de sac where resentment and division fester.

Their goal is not to harness rage for a righteous cause, nor to provide it with a positive outlet where issues can be solved. Their goal is to misdirect anger and capitalise on resentment to demonise, divide and oppress. As Audre Lorde wrote, if they come for me in the morning, they will come for you in the night..