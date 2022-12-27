Why Generation Z feels disenchanted with Dublin and Ireland

German clothing store chain Peek and Cloppenburg recently produced a study of the best cities to live in for Gen Z (people born between 1990-2010). Dublin came 98th out of 100. Apparently, the chain was keen to “learn about the values, expectations and goals of their young customers and future employees”. While these kinds of studies should be taken with a large dose of salt Dublin’s poor performance rings true, unfortunately.

The study focused on four areas — digitalisation, principles, lifestyle and economy and rated how the cities performed in respect of Gen Z’s priorities. For those wondering if these are the issues we care about — they are. They may not be inherently Irish, but they are inherently Gen Z.

Let’s start with digitalisation. The internet is native to us; we grew up with it and we use it every day. Not just for social media, but for communication, news, and even to use google maps and apple pay. It’s a part of how we — and older generations to a greater or lesser extent — now live our lives, for better or worse.

By looking at principles the study also captured Gen Z priorities around areas such climate action, mental health and internationalism. We have a keen awareness of climate changing. We hear about it from all angles — the news, in documentaries, and on social media. In recent years, Dublin has seen multiple climate action protests. Gen Z is so invested in climate change, in fact, that our generation was the first to develop “eco-anxiety”, a term referring to anxiety about the state of the environment.

Regarding mental health, Gen Z is all too conscious that many people struggle with internal issues. We encourage others to talk about it and seek help if necessary, even in a country where some can’t utter the word “depression” without lowering their voice. Finally, internationalism is a priority for people my age. Having grown up in post-Celtic Tiger Ireland, we have been raised in a multicultural Ireland. With expanded news sources, it is easy to keep up with injustices all around the world, and at home. Diversity and inclusion are a huge priority in schools and colleges and we celebrate that.

The lifestyle of Gen Z was considered and the findings were nothing new. It is natural for most people in the age group of teens to late 20s to enjoy concerts, clubbing and events. This is not a priority invented by Gen Z, it is the lifestyle that comes with being a particular age.

Lastly, the study examined the economies of their chosen cities. This included entrepreneurship, start-ups, and affordability. Again, affordability is a widely held concern for anyone in their 20s, but Gen Z places an emphasis on entrepreneurship and start-ups. Having been exposed to people like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the notion that a business can be started from anything is a common one. Not only that, but we in Gen Z have seen less traditional ways of making money from influencers, podcasters, and even those with OnlyFans accounts. The idea that money can be made by thinking outside the box is very Gen Z.

The survey gets my generation’s priorities. But what does it mean for Ireland that we ranked so low on the list? If the capital was 98th, I shudder to think where the rest of the country would be listed. We don’t need a German retailer to tell us we are lagging behind. Many people in Ireland, and most of Gen Z, accepted it long ago.

The result is that a lot of my generation feels disenchanted with their own country. The housing crisis is not lost on us — those who can afford it hope to study and then move abroad, in hopes that buying a house or owning a business is a more tangible prospect there. With climate action and access to mental healthcare being a priority, Gen Z will move somewhere counselling doesn’t cost up to €100 an hour, and where the government takes climate change more seriously. If the generation of outside-the-box thinkers is moving away, they will inevitably take their new ideas with them. This means Ireland will maintain its reputation as the nation just a little bit behind the rest of the western world.

It may seem like our small island is not moving in the right direction for Gen Z. However, the future is not hopeless for my age group or for the country. Both have a lot to offer. That said, an Ireland that is beneficial to Gen Z and itself can only be achieved by listening to our generational voice and placing importance on our priorities. After all, we’ll be taking up the mantle soon enough.