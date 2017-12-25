Six dead after suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan
Bomber detonates vest near the office of Afghanistan’s intelligence service in Kabul
Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 25th 2017. Photograph: Jawad Jalali/EPA
A suicide bomber has struck near an office of the Afghan intelligence service in the capital, Kabul, killing at least six people, including a woman in a passing vehicle.
Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said another three people were wounded in Monday’s attack, adding the exact target was unclear.
“The bomber was on foot and detonated his suicide vest on the main road,” he said.
Health Ministry spokesman Ismail Kawasi confirmed the toll.
No one immediately claimed responsibility.
Both the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have carried out several past attacks in the capital, mainly targeting security forces.
–AP