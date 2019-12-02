Protesters prevent Maltese premier from leaving parliament

About 4,000 protesters who want Malta’s prime minister to step down immediately have briefly blocked him and his party’s legislators from leaving parliament amid public pressure over an investigative journalist’s murder.

Police prevented demonstrators gathered near parliament’s entrance – some of whom were shouting “Prison!” and “Assassins!” – from any surge forward, and PM Joseph Muscat was able to leave from a secondary exit.

The country’s main opposition Nationalist party announced a boycott of parliament for as long as he remains in power. Nationalist legislators left the building throwing fake banknotes in the air on Monday. The fake money has been used by protesters as a symbol of corruption.

Mr Muscat announced in a speech to the nation on Sunday night that he would resign in January amid the outcry over the two-year-old investigation into the 2017 killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia, who delved into suspected corrupt dealings in political and business circles in the tiny European Union nation.

But his speech seemed almost designed to provoke, rather than placate, citizens worried about rule of law.

Defended police officials

He cited the journalist’s “negative” qualities and defended police officials, in apparent response to contentions by Ms Caruana Galizia’s family and supporters that investigative authorities failed to diligently probe any ties between the murder and the Labour Party government.

Her family filed legal action on Monday against Mr Muscat, asking that he desist from further involvement in the murder probe and place his own alleged involvement in the case under the court’s scrutiny.

His top aide, Keith Schembri, was arrested after his name was mentioned to police during their investigation, effectively linking the assassination to the prime minister’s office.

On Monday opposition Nationalist leader Adrian Delia seized on Mr Muscat’s insistence to remain in office for several more weeks.

“Joseph Muscat wants to keep manipulating the police investigation to save himself and his best friend,” Mr Delia said. Schembri quit his post last week shortly before he was questioned by police as a person of interest. He was later released and said he is extraneous to the case.

Bombing’s organiser

On Saturday, a prominent businessman was charged as the bombing’s organiser. Yorgen Fenech, a hotel and casino owner, has pleaded not guilty in court.

Malta’s president, George Vella, has called on the nation to stay calm, saying after Mr Muscat’s televised speech: “These are not normal times, and what is happening now is without precedent.”

Mr Vella, who is considered a figure above the political fray, also urged Maltese to show “the strength of democracy”.

An influential body of lawyers, the Chamber of Advocates, said Mr Muscat putting off his resignation by a month “seriously risks tainting the integrity and credibility of the investigative process”.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament opens a two-day fact-finding mission in Malta centred on the investigation of the murder. The investigation’s handling has raised questions about rule of law in the nation, especially the efficiency and independence of police and the judiciary.

Last year, a separate EU parliamentary mission raised concern about police handling of the case. – AP