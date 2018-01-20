Church services

CATHEDRALS

Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford Sunday 21st January. Third Sunday after the Epiphany 8.30 Holy Communion. 10.00am. Family service. With the Dean. Hymns: Trinity gospel choir Holy communion at 1.15pm every Thurdsday

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick Sundays at 11:30am and Thursdays at 10am with Holy Communion. You are very welcome to visit Down Cathedral. Monday to Saturday, between 9.30am and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship, not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese, but for all those in Ireland and beyond who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is in effect a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information.

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY AFTER THE EPIPHANY - 9.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Gentlemen of the Cathedral Choir Ives: Missa Brevis, Mathias: A babe is born, Gant: What child is this, Preacher: The Revd P.M. Willoughby, Prebendary of Tymothan. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the combined choirs of the Saint Patricks Cathedral Saint Marys Pro Cathedral Dublin Installation of The Revd B.M. McKay as Prebendary of Clondalkin Responses: Clucas, Stanford in C, Psalm: 106, Balfour Gardiner: Evening Hymn, Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Prebendary of Rathmichael. MATINS is sung at 9.00 and EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. EUCHARIST is said at 11.05 on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie or telephone 01 453 9472.

St Annes Cathedral, Belfast Eucharist at 8am, 10am and 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. PEOPLE of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us. The cathedral is open for private prayer from 8am-6pm on Monday to Saturday and from 8am-4pm. on Sunday. There will always be a quiet area available. THE CATHEDRAL is open for cultural visits on Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm (last audio tour at 4.30pm), and from 1pm-3pm on Sundays. It will be closed to visitors during services.. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

St Patricks Cathedral Armagh City Sunday services at 10am (Holy Communion), 11am (Sung Eucharist) and 3:15pm (Choral Evensong). Mon to Sat at 9:30am (Said Matins) and 12:30pm (1st Wednesday of every month). OPENING times for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL be most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Gregory Dunstan, Dean of St. Patricks Cathedral, Armagh City -FURTHER information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Christ Church Bray Sunday 21st January, 8.30am Holy Communion 1; 11am Holy Communion 2; No Praise Service this Sunday. Confirmation Class is in Taney Parish Church at What If 6.30-8pm

Christ Church, Dunlaoghaire 0900 - Holy Communion 2. 1030am - Holy Communion 2. Thursday 25th - Holy Communion One at 11.30am.

Cork Carrigaline Union. 930am- Morning Prayer - St John’s Monkstown. 11am- Holy Communion -St Mary’s Carrigaline. www.carrigalineunion.org

Finglas (St Canice) Epiphany 3: 11.30 Eucharist

Glasnevin (St Mobhi) Epiphany 3: 11.30 Morning Prayer

Julianstown (St Mary’s), Co Meath Sunday 21st January (3rd Sunday after Epiphany) 10 30 am Holy Communion

Sandford Parish, Ranelagh Sandford 10am Morning Prayer. St Philip’s 8.30am Holy Communion, 11.30am Morning Prayer.

Santry (St Pappan) Epiphany 3: 10.00 Eucharist

St Andrew’s, Lucan Sat 20th 6pm Holy Communion, Sun 21st 9am Holy Communion, 10am Service of the Word, Wed 24th 10am Holy Communion

St Columba’s College 10am, Morning Prayer. Preacher: Rev. Nigel Mackey, Chaplain of Wesley College.

St Mary’s Leixlip 11am Holy Communion, Tue 23rd 10am Holy Communion

St Matthias, Killiney - Ballybrack 9.00 am Holy Communion, 10.30 Service of the Word, 4.00 pm Messy Church.

Whitechurch Parish 8,.00 a.m., Holy Communion. 10.30 a.m., Morning Prayer and Holy Baptism. 3.30 p.m., Annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity Service in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Ballyboden. Theme: Your right hand, O Lord, glorious in power (Exodus).

PRESBYTERIAN

About the Presbyterian Church in Ireland -The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City 11am. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at 18a Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. Supervised creche is available. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Aghada Presbyterian Church, Co Cork 10am. Located at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton). All are welcome

Arklow Presbyterian Church Sunday 21st Jan at 10am. Pastor Nathan Duddy. Childrens programme during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at www.arklowpc.com

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Bray (St Andrew’s) 11:30am at Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Contact: Rev Chris Kennedy at 01 280 1200 (Minister of Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian)

Bushmills, Co Antrim 10:30am, Main Street, Bushmills. Rev Nancy Cubitt. Whether you are visiting Bushmills or have always lived in the area, you will be most welcome at Bushmills Presbyterian Church. Visit: bushmillspresbyterian.co.uk

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co Tipperary 12 noon. All Welcome. We are located at Abbey Street, Tipperary Road (just before the railway bridge) For more details, contact Rev William Montgomery (Minister of Fermoy Presbyterian) 086 3729 144

Cavan Town Presbyterian Church 11:15am. Rev G.J. Mackarel. Located at junction of Town Hall Street and Farnham Street, Cavan Town. All Welcome

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Clones Group of Presbyterian Churches -serving the Monaghan and Fermanagh border region. 11am at Stonebridge and 12:15pm at Newbliss. No services at Ballyhobridge or Clones Presbyterian Churches on Sun 21st Jan 2018. Rev Stanley Stewart. For further information, visit: http://clonesgrouppresbyterianchurches.btck.co.uk

Clontarf and Scots Presbyterian Church, Dublin 3 11am opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie; with programme for children during the service. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie

Corboy and Mullingar Presbyterian Churches 10am at Corboy -located off the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Longford Town -and 11:30am at Raithin; opposite Educate Together National School, Mullingar. For more information, visit: corboypresbyterian.com and/or mullingarpresbyterian.com -we would be delighted to welcome you.

Corryneary and Bailieborough Churches 10am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Virginia Road, Bailieborough. 11:15am at First Bailieborough Presbyterian Church (Corglass) and 12:30pm at Corryneary Presbyterian Church. For further details visit: www.trinitybailieborough.com or contact Rev. Daryl Edwards (Convener). Tel: 049 5555 456

Donabate Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 10:30am. Rev. Andy Carroll. We meet at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Donegal Town Presbyterian Church 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com

Drogheda Presbyterian Church Morning Worship at 10:30am.Ephesians 1:15-23 Know Him Better. Rev Damien Burke. All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dun Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co Dublin 11:15am at York Road, Dun Laoghaire. Rev Chris Kennedy. Creche available, as well as a programme for children during the service. Our aim is to encourage people of all ages to become fully devoted followers of Jesus. Visit www.dl-pc.org to find out more

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co Louth 11:30am at Jocelyn Street, Dundalk, Co. Louth. Rev T.D. Hagan. All Welcome. Visit: www.facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch/

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co Fermanagh 11am at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Rev David Cupples. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: http://eknpres.org

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co Cork Rev William Montgomery. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus by regularly meeting together to pray, study the Bible, worship and share our lives with each other and the local community. All are welcome. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters -Abbey Presbyterian Church 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

KELLS Bective Street, Kells, Co. Meath. Morning worship 10am led by Rev. Christy Irwin. Visitors are very welcome..

METHODIST

Blanchardstown, Methodist Centre Tyrrelstown Town Centre (Behind Netpol). 10.30am Morning Worship - Rev Kenneth Lindsay

Centenary, Leeson Park 10.30am Morning Worship - Dr Vandan Ward

Christ Church, Sandymount, Dublin 4 United Presbyterian and Methodist Church. 11am at Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 -all welcome. Reverend K P Meyer

Dublin Central Mission, Lower Abbey Street, D1 11.00am Morning Worship - Rev Des Bain. Wed 1.05pm - 1.35pm Service of Healing Wholeness

Dublin Korean Church meeting in Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm - Rev Yongnam Park

Dundrum 10.00 Worship Service 11.30 Elevate

Gorey 10.30am Morning Worship, Rev Cheryl Patterson

Lucan 10.00am Morning Worship - Mrs Jill Cosgrave

Rathgar 11.30am Morning Worship - Mrs Heather Brown

Tallaght, Kiltalawn, Jobstown 11.45am Morning Worship - Rev Katherine Kehoe

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

All Ireland Visitors welcome to public Meetings for Worship each Sunday in Meeting Houses at: Belfast, Frederick Street, off York Street, 11 am South Belfast, 22 Marlborough Park North, 10.45 am Bessbrook, near Newry, Co Down, Deramore Road, 11.15 am Derry. The Gate Lodge, 91 Strand Rd., Derry. 1st 3rd 5th Sundays, 11am Coleraine, 52 Union Street, 11.30 am Grange, Co Tyrone, off Moy-Dungannon Road, 11 am Lisburn, Co Antrim, Prospect Hill, 4 Magheralave Road, 11am Lurgan, Co Armagh, Johnstons Row, off High Street 11 am Moyallon, near Gilford, Co Armagh, 117 Stramore Road, 1st 3rd Sundays, 11.30 am Richhill, Co Armagh, 15 Irish Street, 11 am Fermanagh Worship Group, Orchard Acre Farm, Nr Lisnarick, Co Fermanagh. 4th Sunday at 10.30am Hillsborough Old Meeting House, Park Lane, Hillsborough, Co Down. Last Sunday at 11.00am Dublin:4-5 Eustace Street, Temple Bar, 11 am; also Thursday 6.15 pm. Dublin Churchtown, 82 Lr Churchtown Rd, 11 am Dublin: Rathfarnham, 62 Crannagh Rd, 10.30 am Dublin: Monkstown, Pakenham Rd, 10.30 am Drogheda, Drogheda Grammar School, Mornington Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Ballitore, Co Kildare, off Carlow Rd, 11 am Edenderry, Co Offaly, Fr Kearns St, last Sunday, 11.30 am Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Wexford Rd, 11 am Kilkenny Worship Group, Highbank Orchard, 2nd Sunday, 11am pwrochfordgmail.com Cork, Summerhill South, 11 am Bantry Worship Group, Christian Fellowship Church, The Square 2nd Tuesday at 6pm Killarney Worship Group, Old Monastery, Port Road, 2nd 4th Sundays, 11 am Limerick, Southville Gardens, Ballinacurra, 11 am Galway, St Nicholas Parochial School, Waterside, Galway. 10.30 am Waterford, Newtown, 10 am Roscrea, 1st 3rd Fridays at 8pm, last Sunday at 11am phone 0505 41394 for details. Scariff Worship Group, Raheen Wood Steiner School, Tuamgraney, Co Clare. 1st Tuesday of the month at 8pm Skibbereen Worship Group, Lisheen House, Ilen Street 11am 3rd Sunday in month. www.quakers.