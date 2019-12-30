Woman (30s) sexually assaulted in Tallaght on Christmas Eve

A woman (30s) was sexually assaulted in Tallaght on Christmas Eve.

The incident happened between 9pm and midnight on the N81, Tallaght Bypass near Jobstown.

Gardaí in Tallaght are appealing for witnesses and in particular to motorists who were travelling in the area who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to come forward and make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 6666000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.