Government extends Covid-19 travel rules for all arriving passengers

Regulations requiring people entering the Republic from abroad to provide the address where they will be self-isolating for the required 14-day period have been extended for a further three weeks.

Upon arrival in the State at airports or ports, individuals are required to fill in a passenger locator form. The coronavirus measures are in place to allow authorities to check if individuals are self-isolating for 14 days as advised, and for contact tracing purposes.

Those who do not fill out the passenger locator form or who provide false details can face a fine of €2,500 or a prison term of six months.

The regulations were introduced on May 28th to last until June 18th, at which point they would be reviewed. A Department of Health spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday the regulations had been extended until July 9th, “at which stage they will be reviewed.”

“This means anyone arriving in Ireland will have to fill out a form and inform us of their whereabouts. This ensures we have an adequate contact tracing system in place,” she said.

The spokeswoman said public health advice instructing people to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving into the State from abroad remains in place. However, she added this advice was “strongly recommended,” but not mandatory.

“We would ask that all persons arriving into the State follow this advice as closely as they can,” she said.

In recent weeks the Cabinet has discussed the potential easing of overseas travel restrictions, with the option of permitted travel between other countries where coronavirus has been controlled under consideration.

One source said Cabinet colleagues had begun to receive queries from constituents on when they could travel abroad on holidays again.

Insurance claims

Currently the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) advises “against all non-essential travel overseas until further notice,” including Britain, but not Northern Ireland.

Several insurance companies have warned if holidaymakers decide to disregard the existing advice on overseas travel they will not be covered.

Zurich has advised customers that if individuals travel abroad against the DFA advice any insurance claim arising from the coronavirus pandemic could be denied.

Similarly Laya states if policyholders booked trips after the advice on non-essential travel was introduced they will not be covered.

In a statement, Insurance Ireland, which represents the industry, said while the wording of policies differ, “in general if a policy holder decides to travel at a time when the Government advises against non-essential travel, they would be in danger of invalidating their travel insurance.” The group said its “strong advice” is that policyholders “follow the Irish Government’s advice at all times.”