Dublin Cork train service disrupted following incident at Charleville

Train services between Dublin and Cork have been disrupted following an incident near Charleville.

Gardaí requested the 7.25pm service from Cork to Dublin, Heuston be stopped on Friday for an inspection at Portlaoise and passengers were taken the rest of the way by bus.

The 9pm Dublin to Cork service is also expected to face some disruption.

The line between Limerick Junction and Cork is closed but Limerick services are not affected.