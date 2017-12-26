Appeal over teenager (15) last seen boarding Luas a month ago

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating a teenager who is missing for almost a month.

Ned Cash Connors (15), from Sandyford, Dublin 18, was last seen on the November 29th boarding an inbound Luas at Kilmacud Luas stop. He is described as being 5’ 3” in height, slim build, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and runners. Gardaí believe he may be in the Athlone/Mullingar area of Co Westmeath or perhaps Bray/Dublin.

Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-666 5600, the Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.