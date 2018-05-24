Woman (19) killed in Co Wexford crash is named

A 19-year-old woman who was killed in a road traffic incident on Tuesday in Co Wexford has been named locally as Aisling Dolan.

The woman was travelling in the car with her mother when the vehicle was involved in a collision on the N11 near Enniscorthy.

The teenager was from New Ross and was a recent past pupil of St Mary’s Secondary School in the town.

Three cars were involved in the collision, which happened near the Blackstoops roundabout shortly after noon.

The woman’s mother, Breda Dolan, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin following the crash. It is understood she is currently in a stable condition.

Several other motorists also received injuries in the collision. Following the crash the road was closed as gardaí investigated the scene.

‘Fun-loving’

John Michael Porter, Ms Dolan’s former school principal, recalled her as a “bright, fun-loving girl, who had a strong core group of friends”. There was a “sense of disbelief” in the local area about the tragedy, he said.

“She was approachable, an outgoing girl. Nobody would have a bad word to say about her,” he said.

The school opened on Thursday for a gathering of the friends of Ms Dolan, who were “very upset”, Mr Porter said.

“Some of them would have suffered loss before and Aisling would have been there for them. So they want to be there for her,” he said.

Ms Dolan had two sisters and a brother. Her funeral will take place at St Mary’s and St Michael’s church in New Ross on Saturday.