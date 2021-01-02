Three coats stolen from high-end Grafton Street outlet

Gardaí believe just three coats were stolen during a burglary at high-end fashion retailer Canada Goose in central Dublin despite reports suggesting that the shop was cleared out.

Glass was smashed in the front door of the recently opened store on Grafton Street and an intruder entered the building during the incident at around 4am on Saturday.

The shop, which opened at the start of December, is known for its expensive down-filled, fur-trimmed parkas and jackets, some of which carry price tags of more than €1,000.

However, it is thought that just three coats – worth around €500 each – were taken during the early morning break-in, while the rest of the stock rails were untouched and the tills remained intact.

Gardaí believe whoever carried out the suspected burglary may have fled quickly once an alarm was sounded.

A Garda spokesman confirmed it was investigating “an incident of burglary at a retail premises on Grafton Street”.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” he said.