Injury award of €40,000 for garda headbutted by ‘berserk’ man

A garda, who was headbutted as he attempted to restrain a man, has been awarded more than €40,000 damages in the High Court for personal injuries.

Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty was told in a Garda Compensation hearing that Cork-based Garda John Twomey and Garda Karen Ring were directed to a bar in Mahon in Cork in August 2014 because a fight had broken out.

Barrister Ellen Gleeson, counsel for Garda Twomey, told the court the fight had ended when gardaí arrived but the participants were still engaged in hostilities outside.

Ms Gleeson, who appeared with Ernest Cantillon Solicitors, Cork, said there five or six people were involved in the dispute and a number of arrests were made for offences under the Criminal Justice Public Order Act.

Garda Twomey, attached to Blackrock station, said one of the men known as BB went “berserk” outside the pub and that when he grabbed his arm in an attempt to restrain him, BB headbutted him into the face.

The two gardaí succeeded getting BB partly away from the scene but Garda Twomey was then assaulted a second time. Early next day he visited a GP in Youghal as he had a badly swollen nose. He also suffered dental damage.

Judge Gearty awarded Garda Twomey €25,000 in general damages for pain and suffering to date with a further €9,000 towards future pain and potential dental services in the future. The judge also awarded him €7,653 special damages for expenses incurred in treatment since the incident.