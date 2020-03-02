Boy bitten in face by dog secures €78,519 settlement

A young boy who was bitten on the face by a dog has secured a €78,519 settlement of his High Court action.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons said the settlement for James Holden over the “unfortunate incident” near his home in Clonee was “generous” and he was happy to approve it. Treatment for the boy has gone well and that the incident did not hugely disrupt his life.

The boy had been left with a “relatively minor” scar arising from the incident which had also had a psychological impact in that it made him understandably wary of dogs, the judge added.

Through his mother Melissa Holden, James sued over the incident which occurred on July 3rd 2018 when the boy, then aged ten, bent down to pet a dog while playing with friends near his home at The Grove, Pheasant’s Run, Clonee, Dublin 15.

It was claimed the dog suddenly and without warning leaped up and bit the boy on the face. James suffered lacerations to his right forehead and temple areas and was treated at Temple Street Hospital.

While his wounds were described as having healed well, he has been left with a scar on the right temple area measuring some 4.5cm. Liability was admitted by the owners of the property where the incident occurred.

When the case came before Mr Justice Simons on Monday, John Nolan BL, for James, said he was recommending approval for a settlement offer of €78,519, comprising €75,000 general damages and €4,519 special damages The judge said it was a very good settlement and he would approve it.