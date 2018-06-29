Boy (13) accused of Ana Kriegel’s murder denied bail

A 13-year-old boy accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel has been refused bail by Mr Justice Robert Eagar at the High Court.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is charged with murdering the 14-year-old at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Lucan, Co Dublin on May 14th.

Ana left her home in Leixlip at about 5pm on May 14th and was reported missing by her parents when she failed to return. Gardaí began a search operation and her body was found in a disused farmhouse three days later.

The teenage suspect was remanded in custody to the Oberstown detention centre after being on May 25th at the Dublin Children’s Court, which does not have power to adjudicate on the issue of bail in murder cases.

His bail application came before the High Court during a sitting in Cloverhill on Wednesday. Det Insp Mark O’Neill, who is leading the investigation, had objected to bail.

Strict reporting restrictions were imposed by the judge who said he was refusing to grant bail when he delivered his ruling on Friday.

The teenager was accompanied to the proceedings by his parents, his grandfather, barrister Niall Nolan and a solicitor.

The accused is scheduled to appear again at the Children’s Court on July 23rd when directions from the Director Public Prosecutions are to be conveyed.

There has been no indication yet as to how he intends to plead.