Bail for second boy (13) charged over murder of Anastasia Kriegel

The second 13-year-old boy charged with the murder of teenager Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel in May has been granted bail by Mr Justice Robert Eagar in the High Court.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, has been in custody at Oberstown detention centre since July 12th, when he was charged with murdering Ana (14) at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14th.

The teenager sat between his parents during the in camera hearing. Garda Inspector Mark O’Neill objected to bail and reporting restrictions were imposed by the judge. The teen spoke briefly to confirm he understood the order.

Ana left her house in Leixlip, Co Kildare at about 5pm on May 14th and gardaí were alerted when she failed to return. A search operation began and her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days later.

The boy is due to appear before the Children’s Court on August 28th when it is expected that he will be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

Another boy (13) charged with Ana’a murder was released on bail earlier this month and is due to appear again at the Children’s Court on August 30th.

There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.