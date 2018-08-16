Woman who is ‘terrified’ of her son granted barring order

A mother who is “terrified” of her son has been granted a two-year barring order at Dublin District Family Court.

In a written statement to the court, the woman said her son, aged in his 20s, lives at home with her and her husband. She said two weeks ago her son arrived home “out of his face”.

“He emptied the wheelie bins all over the garden and went to attack my husband. I locked him out and he smashed the door. He hasn’t come back since,” the woman said.

She said she is terrified he will return home and that she can’t stay in the house on her own and is constantly locking doors. “I haven’t slept in two weeks, I’m a complete wreck,” she said.

The woman said her son’s behaviour has been going on for a number of years and that he previously pinned her against the wall but she had been “too ashamed” to come to court before.

“At the end of the day, for me it’s shame. To say that I have to do this against my own child is very hard,” the woman said.

Judge Gerard Furlong said: “That’s a feeling that parents who are forced to come in here share . . . but you have to look after yourself.”

The judge granted a two-year barring order, banning the woman’s son from her home, from any further violence or threats of violence, and from watching or being near the home.

Violent husband

In a separate case, a woman told the court her husband hit her and pulled her hair outside their house, after accusing her of fancying his brother.

The woman told Dublin District Family Court on Thursday that she had left the family home following the incident and that her husband has a history of being violent.

In a written statement to the court, the woman said she returned home from a wedding last week and that her husband was waiting outside for her.

She said that before she got into their house, her husband began telling her that she “wanted his brother”.

“He started hitting me, pulling my hair, almost on the path,” she said.

The woman said she managed to get away and ran to the local Garda station. She said her husband has a history of being violent towards her.

The woman, who was present in court, said she returned to the family home the following morning to collect her children. She said she has not been back to the house and is staying elsewhere.

Mr Justice Furlong granted a protection order, which prohibits the woman’s husband from engaging in violence or threats of violence but does not oblige him to leave the family home. The judge set a full hearing for the end of the month.

Locked out

In another case, a woman told the court her husband put his hands around her throat and subsequently locked her out of their home on Wednesday.

The woman said there have been previous incidences of violence but that “it’s gradually getting worse”.

She said on separate occasions her husband has pressed his finger into her face, threw a glass of water over her, punched a hole in the wall, tore up her clothes and hit her in the chest.

“My family don’t know, nobody knows. I don’t like to make a drama about it,” she told the court.

The woman said her husband previously attended anger management for a short time.

“He’s fine when he’s not angry,” she added.

Mr Justice Furlong granted a protection order and set a full hearing for a later date.