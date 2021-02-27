Thirteen people charged with public order offences over Dublin anti-lockdown protests

Thirteen people have appeared in court charged with public order offences arising out of the anti-lockdown protests in Dublin on Saturday.

The 12 men and one woman appeared at a special sitting of Dublin District Court on Saturday night in front of Judge Michael Walsh.

They were all charged with breaches of the public order Act.

They were remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday, March 5th, by videolink.

They were ordered to pay their own bail of €200, of which €100 had to be paid on Saturday night.

They were also ordered to comply with all Covid-19 regulations, to attend no unlawful assemblies and to stay within 5km from home.

The charged included a father and a son, as well as a pair of twins.

In addition to the 13 who appeared before court, seven other people were charged with offences and released on station bail.

Another three juveniles who had been detained have been released, for consideration for inclusion in a juvenile diversion programme.