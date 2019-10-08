Man to face trial over weapons haul after extradition from UK

TOM TUITE

A 34-year-old Dublin man charged over the discovery of a cache of machine guns, revolvers and 100 rounds of ammunition has been sent forward for trial after he was extradited from the UK on Tuesday.

Father-of-one Graham Gardiner from Carnlough Road, Cabra was originally charged almost three years ago over a firearms haul at Quarry Road, in Cabra, Dublin, on November 5th, 2016.

He was due to appear again at Dublin District Court on August 18th, 2017 to be served with a book of evidence. However, he did not appear in court then and a bench warrant was issued.

However, he was flown back to Ireland on foot of a European Arrest Warrant on Tuesday and appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at late sitting of Dublin District Court.

He faces charges under the Firearms Act for unlawful possession of two MP9 machine guns and three Smith & Wesson revolvers along with 100 rounds of assorted ammunition – including four loaded machine guns clips – and two silencers.

Judge Owens told Mr Gardiner she was sending him forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing on November 15th.