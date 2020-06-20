Man bailed after being charged with threat to kill ex-wife

A 56-year-old man has appeared in court and been charged with threatening to kill his ex-wife after he was arrested by gardaí investigating complaints of coercive control against him.

Cormac O’Sullivan was arrested at his home at Caretaker’s Cottage, Rathclaren House, Kilbrittain, Co Cork on Friday by gardaí, backed up by members of the Armed Support Unit, who also seized a number of legally held firearms.

Mr O’Sullivan was brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court on Saturday afternoon where he was charged with an offence contrary to Section 5 of the Non Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997.

He was charged that on August 29th, 2019, at Forest Oaks, Forest, Coachford, Co Cork, he threatened Paula O’Sullivan that he would kill her, intending her to believe that the threat would be carried out to kill or cause her serious harm.

Made no reply

Garda Carmel Nash of Macroom Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr O’Sullivan made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

Insp Aidan Moynihan said gardaí had no objection to Mr O’Sullivan being remanded on bail subject to conditions and Mr O’Sullivan’s solicitor, Jenny Fitzgibbon, said her client was willing to abide by all conditions being sought.

Insp Moynihan said gardaí were still awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), but he believed the matter was likely to be dealt with on indictment at circuit court level before a judge and jury and he applied for an adjournment.

Judge John King granted the application and remanded Mr O’Sullivan on bail on his own bond of €500 to appear again at Macroom District Court on July 15th for the DPP’ s directions on the matter.

He made it a condition of Mr O’Sullivan’s bail that he reside at the Caretaker’s Cottage, Rathclaren House, Kilbrittain and that he sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Bandon Garda station.

He also made it a condition of Mr O’Sullivan’s bail that he abide by a 9pm-9am curfew at that address and that he give gardaí at Bandon Garda station 24 hours notice of any change of address.

He added that Mr O’Sullivan must undertake not to apply for a new passport and that he would have no contact, directly or indirectly, with any of the witnesses in the case.