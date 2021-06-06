Man (31) charged with serious assault of mother in Innishannon

A 31-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Bandon District Court in west Cork charged with assault causing harm to his mother at a house in Innishannon last Friday afternoon.

Evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Gearóid Coughlan was given by Det Garda Peter Nolan.

Mr Coughlan made no reply when the charge of assault causing harm to Mary Coughlan was put to him under caution, Det Garda Nolan said.

Mr Coughlan, who has an address at Ballycoughlan, Innishannon in Co Cork, was arrested at 2.48pm on Friday, June 4th on Main Street in the town, the court heard.

He was brought to Bandon Garda station in connection with an assault which had occurred earlier that afternoon on Mary Coughlan at a property in Ballycoughlan.

Judge James McNulty was told that Mr Coughlan was charged with the offence of assault causing harm to Mrs Coughlan contrary to section 3 of the Non Fatal offences against the Person Act at 9.50pm on Saturday.

Psychiatric assistance

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said he wasn’t making a bail application for his client at this juncture. However, he reserved the right to make a bail application at a later date. He asked that his client receive psychiatric assistance and aid for his general welfare while in custody.

He said Mr Coughlan had been under psychiatric care for some time and was unwell.

Judge James McNulty directed that Mr Coughlan receive all the necessary care and medication in prison. He asked the prison governor be made aware of all the medical needs of the defendant.

Mr Coughlan was remanded in custody until next Friday.

Free legal aid was granted as Mr Coughlan is in receipt of disability benefit.

Mrs Coughlan was found injured at her home in Ballycoughlan about 3km outside Innishannon at about 2.15pm on Friday. She was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.