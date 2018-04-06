Man (29) charged with murdering homeless man in Dublin

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a homeless man in north Co Dublin last year.

Sebastian Barczuk (29) appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday charged over the death of Polish national Michal Kurek (33), who sustained multiple stab wounds.

His body was found beside a road near Ballyboughal on August 4th last and an appeal was launched afterwards in an attempt to identify him.

Mr Barczuk was arrested on Wednesday and charged at Balbriggan Garda station on Thursday night with murdering Mr Kurek at an unknown location on August 3rd last.

Garda Ross Rowan told the court that when he was charged, Mr Barczuk, of no fixed address, replied, “I’m innocent”.

Judge Michael Walsh agreed to remand Ms Barczuk in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Friday.

He was granted legal aid.