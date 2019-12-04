Ex-‘Father Ted’ actor given six months to pay €150 fine

Actor Gerard McSorley will not be able to pay a €150 court fine until he gets a new acting contract in January, Letterkenny District Court has heard.

An arrest warrant had been issued for the 69-year-old, who has appeared in a number of major films and as Fr Todd Unctious in Father Ted, after he failed to appear in court earlier this week.

Garda Insp Seán Grant told the court that McSorley was originally arrested at Letterkenny Bus Station on November 27th for being drunk and disorderly. He was taken to Letterkenny Garda station but continued to be abusive to gardaí and members of the public.

While in a cell he continually spat at the door, which the court heard needed to be cleaned by a cleaning company at a cost of €50. He continued to be abusive and spat at a member of the public after being released.

Judge Paul Kelly fined McSorley €100 for breaching the peace and €50 for criminal damage to the cell.

Patsy Gallagher, McSorley’s solicitor, said his client has had a “distinguished career” as an actor but had issues with alcohol, his health and mental health.

He said McSorley, of Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham, had on the evening in question been drinking and reminiscing about lost colleagues.

Judge Kelly asked if McSorley could pay the fine but Mr Gallagher said he would do so when he got his next acting contract in the New Year.

“He is technically unemployed at present,” he said.

McSorley has a number of previous convictions for public order offences, the court heard. He was given six months to pay the fine and was granted legal aid.