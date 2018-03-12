Dublin man charged with murder of Vincent Ryan during shooting

A Dublin man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of Vincent Ryan during a shooting in 2016.

Paul O’Beirne (35) with an address at Colepark Drive, Ballyfermot, was accused of the murder of Vincent Ryan at McKee Road, Finglas, Dublin on February 29th, 2016, contrary to common law.

Mr Ryan, a 25-year-old father, was shot dead while sitting in his car.

Dressed in a navy tracksuit, Mr O’Beirne sat silently with his arms folded during his hearing before Judge Victor Blake at Dublin District Court on Monday evening.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Det Sgt Gavin Ross of Finglas station. He told Mr Blake the accused was arrested at his home address at 2.36pm on Monday on foot of a warrant issued by the district court.

The warrant was then handed in to court.

Det Sgt Ross said Mr O’Beirne was taken to Ballyfermot Garda station where he was charged.

The court heard he was handed a copy of the charge and in reply after caution said: “Nothing got to do with me at all.”

Det Sgt Ross confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that Mr O’Beirne is to face trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Bail in murder cases can only be granted in the High Court.

Det Sgt Ross applied to the court to remand Mr O’Beirne in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Donovan consented to the Garda application.

Mr Blake adjourned the case for mention until March 16th for a book of evidence to be prepared.

Mr O’Donovan told the court his client agreed to appearing via video-link at his next hearing.