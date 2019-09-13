Detective garda and businessman to face trial for alleged corruption

A serving detective garda will face trial at Limerick Circuit Court on allegations that he took money from a businessman in return for passing on confidential information about a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) investigation into the businessman’s company.

The garda and the businessman were arrested as part of a investigation into allegations of garda corruption.

The investigation is being conducted by gardaí­ attached to the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

Detective garda David Bourke, (48), with an address at Main Street Oola, Co Limerick, is charged with “corruptly obtaining” a payment or gift from Stephen O’Sullivan”, a director of Bawn Motors, a car sales firm, located at Ballysimon Rd, Limerick.

Det Garda Bourke faces a second charge that he did obtain the payment or gift during the course of his employment with An Garda Síochána for revealing to Mr O’Sullivan confidential information about a CAB investigation in relation to Bawn Motors.

Mr O’Sullivan, (37), with an address at Farrehy, Broadford, Co Limerick, was also returned for trial on Friday.

He faces a single charge, that, he did corruptly give or agree to give Det garda Bourke payment, consideration, or advantage, for the garda revealing to him confidential information concerning a CAB investigation into Bawn Motors, of which Mr O’Sullivan was a company director at the time.

Det Garda Bourke, who wore a green padded jacket, navy pants, and tanned shoes, stood with his arms folded throughout the brief hearing at Limerick District Court.

Mr O’Sullivan wore a three-piece dark navy suit, white shirt, and tanned shoes.

Neither accused spoke during the hearing.

Detective Inspector Michael McNulty, NBCI, told the court he presented each accused with copies of the State’s book of evidence against them.

A man and a woman were escorted from the courtroom after shouting during the proceedings.

Judge Marian O’Leary, who dealt with each accused separately, told them that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented that they both face trial at Limerick Circuit Court.

The judge gave each accused the “alibi warning” where it was outlined to them that they had 14 days from Friday to inform the State of any potential alibi witnesses they may wish to call at their forthcoming trial.

The charges against the two accused are alleged to have occurred on December 22nd, 2018, at a location at Bruree, Co Limerick.

During last Friday’s court sitting it was heard Det garda Bourke was arrested by Det Insp McNulty at 8.25am that morning, at a location in Co Tipperary.

Det garda Bourke was then brought to Shannon Garda station in Co Clare where he was charged with two offences.

He made no reply to each charge after caution, the court heard.

The accused garda’s bail conditions are that he sign on twice weekly at Tipperary Town Garda station, between 6am and 9pm; surrender his passport and not apply for a duplicate travel documentation; be contactable at all times; and that he reside at his home address in Oola.

Det Sergeant Dave Gilmore, NBCI, gave evidence last Friday of arresting Stephen O’Sullivan at 8.57am that morning, in Broadford, Co Limerick.

Mr O’Sullivan, who the court heard is currently working in Newmarket, was conveyed to Shannon Garda station, where he was charged at 10.30am with one offence.

Mr O’Sullivan’s bail conditions are that, he sign on twice weekly at Kanturk Garda station, Co Cork; that he reside at his home address in Broadford, Co Limerick; and that he notify gardaí in writing if he intends to change address.

On Friday the judge remanded both accused on continuing bail to appear for trial before the next sittings of Limerick Circuit Court, on their own bonds of €300.