Man ‘beaten to death’ had over 40 injuries, pathologist says

A pathologist has told a murder trial he found more than 40 injuries on the body of a man who was allegedly beaten to death after he fired shots at a house.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis told prosecution counsel Paul Murray SC the dead man had chop wounds to the head that caused lacerations to his brain, multiple fractured ribs, scrapes that are consistent with being dragged across a rough surface and an “extensively fractured pelvis”.

Some of his injuries, the pathologist said, were consistent with being run over, but he added that similar injuries are sometimes caused by resuscitation devices.

Paul Bradley (54) and his sons Jason (20), Dean (24), and Ryan (18), of Liscarne Gardens, Dublin 22, have all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Neil Reilly (36) at Esker Glebe in Lucan, Dublin on January 18th, 2017.

They are on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The prosecution says that the father and sons chased Mr Reilly by car, caught up with him and beat him to death after he shot at their home in the early hours of the morning.

Dr Curtis will continue his evidence this afternoon in front of Justice Paul Coffey and a jury of six men and six women.