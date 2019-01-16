Jury to visit farm at centre of alleged Co Tipperary murder

A jury will travel to Co Tipperary to see the farm where a man was allegedly murdered more than five years ago.

Justice Eileen Creedon told the six men and six women that the prosecution and defence in the trial of Patrick Quirke (50) believe visiting the scene would be of benefit.

She told them they will be taken from the Criminal Courts of Justice building in Dublin to Co Tipperary by coach next Friday, January 25th.

Mr Quirke of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old Bobby Ryan in Co Tipperary on a date between June 3rd, 2011 and April 13th, 2013.

Justice Creedon further told the jury that a legal matter must be dealt with in their absence and asked them to return to the Central Criminal Court on Friday for the opening of the trial.