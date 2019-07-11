Dublin man admits possession of child pornography

A Dublin man has admitted possessing almost 1,000 images of child pornography at his home.

Martin Guerin (68) pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing 901 images along with 146 video files of child pornography in Portmarnock Drive, Portmarnock, Co Dublin, on September 17th, 2014.

Guerin was arraigned at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday morning.

Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned the case for sentencing in October and remanded Guerin on continuing bail.

John Berry BL, prosecuting, said the sentence hearing would take around 30 minutes.

Guerin was charged in February with the offences under Section 6 (1) of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998 and was sent forward from Swords District Court in May.

The court previously heard that the accused, now retired, made no reply after caution when the charges were put to him by Sergeant Ian Pentony.

He was granted bail on his own bond of €100, with no conditions and no cash lodgement required. He had also been granted free legal aid after the court heard he was retired.