Adult victims of Carrickmines fire had been drinking, inquest hears

Autopsy evidence following the Carrickmines halting site fire found all five adults had been drinking.

The fire claimed a total of 10 victims, five adults and five children including five-month-old baby Mary Connors. All 10 victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation in the fire, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster told the inquest that autopsies revealed all 10 victims had fatal levels of carbon monoxide saturation, apart from baby Mary.

However, Dr Bolster said infants and the elderly are far more vulnerable to the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The court heard that Thomas Connors (27) had consumed chips shortly before he died in the fire, which was caused by a chip pan left on the hot plate of an electric cooker.

All five adults had been drinking on the night of the fire at the Glenamuck Halting Site on October 10th, 2015. Toxicology screenings at post-mortem found the adults had consumed between four and six alcoholic drinks each.

Asked by the coroner if alcohol may have had a role to play in this tragedy, Dr Bolster replied it did.

“Unfortunately I have worked on many cases in the setting of acute alcohol intoxication...it certainly does affect reaction times,” Dr Bolster said.

Tara Gilbert (27) was visiting the halting site with her partner Willie Lynch (25) and their two daughters Jodie (nine) and Kelsey (four) on the night of the fire. The court heard Ms Gilbert was between 14 and 16 weeks pregnant and the autopsy revealed she was carrying a boy.

Thomas Connors his wife Sylvia (30) and their sons Jimmy (five) and Christy (three) were recovered from the main bedroom of the mobile home after the fire. Jimmy Lynch (39), a brother of Willie Lynch, was removed from the kitchen area, near the seat of the fire.