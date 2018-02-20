Two men deny sending drugs into Castlerea Prison

Two me have appeared in court charged with conveying drugs into Castlerea Prison.

John Kennedy, Castleburn, Ballymote Co Sligo is charged with unlawful possession of PVP at Ballisodare Post Office on April 9th 2015.

He is also charged with conveying the drug into Castlerea Prison on a date between April 9th and April 10th, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges at Tuesday’s sitting of Sligo Circuit Court.

His co-accused, Brian Duke, of Cois Abhann, Collooney, Co Sligo is charged with unlawful possession of PVP on a date between February 1st and April 9th at Cois Abhann.

He is also charged with conveying the drug into Castlerea Prison on a date between February 1th and April 10th, 2015. Mr Duke also pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

The case was due to begin on Tuesday before a jury of eight men and four women but has now been put back to next Monday, after some legal issues arose.