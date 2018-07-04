Sex offender jailed for crime committed a day after release

A convicted sex offender allegedly caught masturbating near a children’s party a day after being released from court has been jailed.

The Dublin man, who cannot be named by court order, has two previous convictions for sexual assault on juveniles.

He was serving the suspended portion of a 18-month sentence imposed in March 2017 for breaching an order prohibiting interaction with children.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard he is an alcoholic and has scored high on a risk assessment test which considered his alcohol problems as a contributory factor.

Earlier this month Probation Service official told the court the 67-year-old man continued to drink and his drinking has caused management problems at his hostel.

He was released to appear again before the court but failed to show up for court last Wednesday and Judge Patricia Ryan issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Two days later, he appeared in court and Judge Ryan released him on continuing bail.

On Wednesday, the man again failed to show up to court and Grainne O’Neill BL, prosecuting, told the judge he had been arrested on Saturday for indecency.

She said he was caught masturbating near a children’s party at a location in Dublin city centre. Judge Ryan issued another bench warrant for the man but he later presented himself to court.

Judge Ryan said that while the man was entitled to the presumption of innocence on the most recent allegation, it was a pertinent matter for the court to consider and had a bearing on a decision of whether or not to re-activate the suspended sentence.

That sentence was imposed in March 2017 by Judge Ryan after the man admitted contravening an order prohibiting interaction with children.

The court heard he had attempted to talk to children out playing. He was intoxicated at the time and a garda observed him with his hand on his crotch and his zip undone.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening the order at a location in the city on August 11th, 2016 and Judge Ryan had imposed an 18-month-sentence which she backdated to the date of the offence.

She had suspended the balance of the sentence on condition he comply with all directions of the Probation Service and remain abstinent from non-prescription intoxicants. The court heard a Probation Services report outlined that a multidisciplinary plan was in place for the man and was only available in the community and not in custody.

Judge Ryan said the man has been in breach of the conditions of his release and activated the remainder of the suspended sentence.

The man is due before Dublin District Court in September in relation to the allegations of indecency last weekend.