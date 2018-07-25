Boy injured playing football in Phoenix Park to receive €45,000

A boy who sustained a serious laceration to his chest while playing football as his family had a barbecue in the Phoenix Park in Dublin has been awarded €45,000.

Padraig D. Lyons, counsel for David Johnson Stangaciu, told the Circuit Civil Court that his client was kicking a football when he fell into a partly open manhole.

Mr Lyons, who appeared with solicitor Donal Quigley, said David’s right foot caught in the hole throwing him chest down on to the steel manhole cover, which was protruding at a 45 degree angle.

David was rushed by car to the Mater Hospital and was then moved by ambulance to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where his wound was dressed and sutured. He had to make several return trips for dressings to be changed.

Mr Lyons said David’s family, of Westend Village, Blanchardstown, Dublin, were enjoying a barbecue in the park at the time. He sued the Office of Public works through his father, Alan Cantaragiu.

Judge Patrick Quinn heard that David , who is now nine, would have permanent scarring of his chest but had now fully recovered.

He approved a €45,000 assessment by the Injuries Board and directed that the money be paid into court to David’s credit until he reaches the age of 18.