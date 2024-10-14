Irish Times receives almost 50 nominations for Irish Journalism Awards

Naomi O’Leary and Conor Gallagher were nominated for scoop of the year. O’Leary received the nomination for her story on the Irish soldiers who trained a rogue general’s army in Libya. Pictured is Danny Cluskey, a former member of the Defence Forces and a co-owner of Irish Training Solutions, a company that helped train the 166 Infantry Brigade of the self-styled Libyan National Army

The Irish Times has received almost 50 nominations for the upcoming Irish Journalism Awards in Dublin next month.

The entries are spread across a range of categories including arts, business, crime, foreign affairs coverage, news, investigative, opinion, politics, sports and features journalism.

Naomi O’Leary, Jack Power, Kitty Holland and Colm Keena were shortlisted for news reporter of the year.

Naomi O’Leary and Conor Gallagher were nominated for scoop of the year. O’Leary received the nomination for her story on the Irish soldiers who trained a rogue general’s army in Libya, while Gallagher’s scoop was about a former Ku Klux Klan leader and convicted terrorist mentoring Irish far-right extremists. Gallagher was also shortlisted for crime journalist of the year and investigative journalism of the year.

The Irish Times made up the entirety of the nominees in the foreign coverage category, with Sally Hayden, Keith Duggan, Hannah McCarthy, Naomi O’Leary, Derek Scally and Daniel McLaughlin nominated.

Naomi O’Leary, Miriam Lord, Harry McGee and Jack Horgan-Jones were shortlisted for political journalist of the year.

Una Mullally, Mark Paul, Patrick Freyne and Malachy Clerkin were shortlisted in the columnist of the year broadsheet category.

The Irish Times magazine was shortlisted for magazine of the year and its audience team received a nomination for digital innovation.

Joe Brennan has been shortlisted for business journalist of the year, Shauna Bowers for young journalist of the year and Enda O’Dowd and Bryan O’Brien for best video.

Rosita Boland, Deirdre Falvey, Keith Duggan and Lara Marlowe were shortlisted for their arts journalism and criticism.

In the features journalist of the year broadsheet category, Mark Paul, Sally Hayden, Kitty Holland, Rosita Boland and Lara Marlowe have been shortlisted for The Irish Times.

The Women’s Podcast and In The News both received a nomination for podcast of the year.

Malachy Clerkin, Gordon Manning, Denis Walsh and Paul Howard received nominations for sportswriter of the year broadsheet.

Ann-Marie Lenihan, chief executive of NewsBrands Ireland, said the shortlist demonstrates the “rude health of Irish journalism which continues to hold power to account and provide the public with information backed up with facts”.

Other titles represented on the shortlist include the Irish Examiner, the Sunday Times, the Irish Sun, the Irish Independent, Business Post, Journal.ie and others.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on November 13th at the Mansion House in Dublin.