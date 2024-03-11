‘I do occasionally experiment with editing’: Kate Middleton apologises over edited family portrait

The photograph released by Kensiington Palace on Mother's Day of Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, with her children: concerns were later raised that the image had been digitally manipulated. Photograph: Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace/PA

Britain’s Princess of Wales has personally apologised for the “confusion” over the digitally altered family photograph released by Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton, formally known as Catherine, said in a statement released on social media: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The photograph of Catherine and her children, taken by the Prince of Wales, was the first to be issued since the princess’s abdominal surgery and was released by the Palace to mark Mother’s Day.

But it was withdrawn with a “Kill” notice by international picture agencies hours later – and the UK’s PA news agency on Monday – because of suspicions it had been manipulated. – PA