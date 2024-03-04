Terence O’Rourke set to be named as new chair of RTÉ board

The Government is expected to approve the nomination of Terence O’Rourke to be the new chairman of the RTÉ board.

The three leaders of the Coalition parties approved the suggestion of Minister for Media Catherine Martin at their meeting on Monday night, and the appointment will be put to the full Cabinet meeting in the morning for approval.

Mr O’Rourke, a former managing partner of accountancy and consultancy firm KPMG, is also currently the chairman of the ESB, and previously served on the board of The Irish Times.

He will replace Siún Ní Raghallaigh who on Monday strongly criticised Ms Martin over what she called her “enforced dismissal”.

READ MORE

It is understood Mr O’Rourke was chosen ahead of one other potential candidate, the former HSE chief executive Paul Reid, who was sounded out by the Government last week.

Two other board members are also expected to be appointed tomorrow.

In a strongly-worded statement on Monday that is likely to revive political pressure on Ms Martin, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said: “My experience over the past 15 months has been of a Minister actively taking a hands-off approach whilst delegating through her officials.”

The former chair, who resigned after Ms Martin refused to express confidence in her during an RTÉ Prime Time interview, said she had considered RTÉ's exit payment to former chief financial officer Richard Collins to be in the past before Ms Martin raised it during two meetings a fortnight ago. Disagreement over whether the Minister had been property informed about the deal let to a public clash between Ms Martin and Ms Ní Raghallaigh.

On Monday evening, Ms Martin declined to be drawn into the detail of Ms Ní Raghallaigh’s statement.

In a statement of her own, the Minister said: “An important step forward for RTÉ will be taken tomorrow when I seek Government approval for the appointment of a new chair and additional boards members. Upon appointment I will seek to meet the new chair and the director general in the coming days.”