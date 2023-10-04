Politicians unhappy with media reporting urged to use Ombudsman services as ‘powerful alternative’ to legal case

Susan McKay Press Ombudsman said there 260 complaints to the ombudsman against press coverage last year. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Politicians unhappy with media reporting should show solidarity with the press by using the services of the Office of Press Ombudsman as “powerful alternative” to a legal case, Press Ombudsman Susan McKay has said.

She was speaking as the 2022 annual report for her office and the Press Council that decides on appeals set out 260 complaints to the ombudsman against press coverage last year.

Citing financial strain on the newspaper, magazine and online news industry that funds the complaints system, Press Council chairman Rory Montgomery said the body was “inevitably suffering a knock-on effect from the loss of revenue” from advertising and print circulation.

“Our annual budget, most of which goes to fund the Office of the Press Ombudsman, is in real terms now less than half of what it was when we were founded in 2008,”

At a time of acute pressure on media, he said ombudsman’s office and council were “more important than ever and must be able to do their jobs”.

The complaints in 2022 were “significantly fewer” in number than in 2021 when complaints surged about reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, among them multiple complaints about a small number of articles.

Ms McKay, a senior journalist and author, took office last October in succession to Peter Feeney. Signalling a public awareness campaign next year to encourage people to use her office, she said it was clear that growing public awareness was a priority.

“Everyone is entitled to go to law, but I want to propose to politicians and others in high office that they should seriously consider using the Office of the Press Ombudsman as a powerful alternative system of redress,” she said.

“One course of action does not rule out the other – my office does not consider complaints while a legal case is ongoing, but there is nothing to stop a person making a complaint under the Press Council’s Code of Practice and following it up by going to law if they so wish.

“Why not? Our values are those that are at the core of our democracy.”

Nine complaints to the ombudsman last year were resolved to complainants’ satisfaction by editors through a conciliation process. Three of 21 complaints that went on for a decision by the ombudsman were upheld, one of which the Press Council overturned on appeal.

The report said 14 of complaints decided by the ombudsman were not upheld while publications offered “sufficient remedial action” in four cases to resolve the complaints.

The Press Council did not uphold four of the five appeals that were made against ombudsman decisions. In addition, the council “considered but did not uphold” one complaint directly referred to it.

The complaints last year included 119 which were not pursued beyond the preliminary enquiry stage, 21 which were against publications not in the Press Council and 16 which issued after the three-month deadline for making complaints.

Mr Montgomery, a former diplomat, said the “dramatic events” at RTÉ have brought the question of the funding of public service media into renewed focus.

“The press and the broadcast media in many ways have a symbiotic relationship. That is why we in the Press Council have a strong interest in what happens next. I hope the Government does not delay in making a decision.”

Referring to the newly-established Coimisiún na Meán and its work to regulate social media, he said the institution faced a “mammoth” task.

“It is vital for everyone in traditional media – broadcast, print or online – that it succeeds in getting to grips with this task.

“Social media are already to a large degree setting the new agenda – above all for younger people – and we are all aware of the very serious political and societal consequences that can follow when the global platforms are not held accountable.”