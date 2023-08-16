RTÉ pay controversy: Board publishes report into underdeclared Tubridy payments

The examination of how negotiations panned out are highly complex but other findings included that:

On March 23rd, 2020, those involved in finance at RTÉ had the opportunity to “raise a flag” that the marked up version of Mr Tubridy’s agreement / side letter did not correspond with the draft agreement and “importantly that the earlier proposed accounting treatment of adjusting 2017, 2018 and 2019 was no longer appropriate”.

Three Deloitte reports were provided to RTÉ finance staff but not then to the board or the audit and risk committee, even thought it was addressed to board members.

As a consequence of several such factors, RTÉ’s finance function remained “on the course set in February, 2020 believing that it was appropriate [to] offset the exit fee against a supposed refund of fees due from Tuttle to RTÉ for undelivered services”.

On balance, March 20th, 2020; March 23rd, 2020; and April 6th, 2020 “were dates on which RTÉ’s direction could have been changed”.

The political system is digesting the 79-page report this morning, with no statement as of yet from the Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin nor the Coalition leaders. However, backbenchers and committee members are predicting the focus will fall on bean-counters rather than “top talent” following publication.

“A lot of the questions will be on the accounting and auditing side,” said Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne on Wednesday morning. Making reference to a previous appearance by Mr Tubridy at the media committee, which Mr Byrne sits on, the Wexford politician suggested that an initial reading of the report drew the focus off the presenter.

“I think Ryan Tubridy was correct when he answered my question that the only thing he did wrong was he didn’t question the figures.”

Wednesday’s report identifies “several failures”.

“At the core, the significance arising from the changes made in the Marked up Version of the draft agreement / draft Side Letter provided by NK Management to RTÉ were not properly detected, assessed, nor understood by certain key individuals in the RTÉ Finance team during March 2020 and April 2020.”

RTÉ's board acknowledged governance “failures” over Ryan Tubridy’s pay as it released a long-awaited report by accountants Grant Thornton into statements that under-declared his 2017-2019 income by €120,000.

The latest Grant Thornton report follows a June paper by the accountants on Tubridy’s 2020-2022 pay, which set off a political furore over top presenter pay at RTÉ and its corporate culture. A sharp drop in the number of people renewing the TV licence has since led to a financial crisis in the national broadcaster.

The misleading declarations about Tubridy’s earnings conveyed the impression he received less than €500,000 in 2017-2019 even though he was paid more than sum each year. In a statement on Wednesday morning, the RTÉ board said the lower incorrect figures were used keep Tubridy’s published pay below €500,000.

“The report suggests a hypothesis that on the balance of probabilities adjustments were made for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 in order to allow for ‘revised earnings’ below a figure of €500,000 in each year,” the board said.

The board also said the report makes it clear that neither Tubridy nor his agent Noel Kelly “had any involvement” in the pay adjustments published for 2017–2019.

The board added: “The report highlights poor governance including significant deficiencies in internal management controls, failures in the finance function, and a lack of communication from the executive to the board.”

Siúin Ní Raghallaigh, chairwoman of RTÉ, said the report “paints a picture of poor internal communication and weak processes” and identified specific dates where errors could have been corrected but were not.

“It is also clear from the report that the then executive did not properly engage with the Board on these matters, nor was relevant information provided to the Board by the Executive or by the auditors,” the chairwoman said.

“We will be taking on board the issues raised by the report and will be engaging with RTÉ's auditors, Deloitte, to discuss the contents of same.”

– The adjustments made by RTÉ in June, 2023 restating the published earnings of Mr Tubridy between 2017 and 2019 “were appropriate”.

– The published earnings figures for that time were understated.

– The figures as restated earlier this year match those within the RTÉ payment system.

– Mr Tubridy waived the €120,000 exit fee in his contract and this was not paid.

– Mr Tubridy was not personally involved in 2020 contract negotiations. And he did not send or receive copies of emails circulated as part of those negotiations, nor did he attend meetings between RTÉ management and his agent.

– “In short, Mr Tubridy had no involvement in the adjustments made by RTÉ in 2020 to published earnings totalling €120,000 for 2017 and 2019.

The Report confirms that 2017-2019 earning figures for Mr Tubridy were publicly understated due to adjustments made by RTÉ's financial department.

The Report confirms that the Board of RTÉ was correct in restating Mr Tubridy’s publicly disclosed earnings for the period between 2017 and 2019.

The Report makes clear that neither Mr Tubridy nor NK Management had any involvement in the adjustments for the period 2017 – 2019.

The Report confirms that while the earnings were publicly understated, there was no impact on RTÉ's financial statements as a result of these adjustments.

The Report suggests a hypothesis that on the balance of probabilities adjustments were made for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 in order to allow for ‘revised earnings’ below a figure of €500,000 in each year.

The Report highlights poor governance including significant deficiencies in internal management controls, failures in the finance function, and a lack of communication from the Executive to the Board.

The Chair of RTÉ, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, stated: “Regrettably this Report confirms our view of the siloed management culture that has prevailed in RTÉ and supports the decision by the Board to initiate an ongoing programme of corrective action.

The Report paints a picture of poor internal communication and weak processes.

The Report identifies specific dates whereby errors could have been corrected but were not and key documents that could have been effectively interrogated but were not.

It is also clear from the Report that the then Executive did not properly engage with the Board on these matters, nor was relevant information provided to the Board by the Executive or by the auditors.

We will be taking on board the issues raised by the Report and will be engaging with RTÉ's auditors, Deloitte, to discuss the contents of same.

Steps have been taken to ensure there can be no repeat of these failures. Working with Director General Kevin Bakhurst, the Board of RTÉ remains committed to an ongoing programme of reform and recovery for the organisation. I hope that the publication of this Report represents an important staging point in RTÉ's rebuilding of trust with the public and stakeholders.”

RTÉ’s licence fee income dropped by almost another €900,000 last week over the same period last year as the crisis over RTÉ's funding continues, new figures show, Jack Horgan-Jones reports.

According to data released on Wednesday by the Department of Arts and Media, TV licence sales for the second week of August were 7,166 compared to 12,610 for the corresponding week in 2022.

This equates to a drop in income of €871,040, with 5,444 fewer payers of the €160 licence fee than the same week last year.

The latest decline comes against a fall of €2.7 million in July, and more than €900,000 in the first week in August.

Not all the licence fee income goes to RTÉ, but the majority does, and the shortfall in licence fee income presents a medium-term challenge to the broadcaster – which is still dealing with the fallout from the controversy over undisclosed payments to star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Last week, RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst said it did not represent a threat to the broadcaster’s viability, and that RTÉ was not going to run out of cash this year or next.

However, he did say it could impact on investment, stalling decisions on the company’s digital platform and other parts of his planned transformation of RTÉ. “What it might affect is investment decisions in digital and in transforming the organisation ... some of them may have to be delayed until we have a little bit more certainty about funding.”

Mr Bakhurst emphasised the need for action from the Government on a long-term plan for the funding of RTÉ and licence fee reform, but said it would not be appropriate to hold substantive discussions in the coming months.

Today’s report could bring some reprieve for the under-siege presenter. The document is expected to conclude he had the right to the money he waived. And with his career in the balance, that finding potentially represents good news. The wider response to it should play out immediately, and in more detail, in the coming days and weeks.

Remember, today’s report follows a separate one last June that looked at €225,000 of hidden payments to Mr Tubridy in 2020-2022.

That sparked political turmoil over governance failings at RTÉ, and concerns of a potential financial crisis with falling licence fee income.

Both Mr Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly have always insisted the presenter was entitled to the €120,000 termination fee he waived.

A new Grant Thornton report looking into how RTÉ underdeclared Ryan Tubridy’s pay by €120,000 between 2017 and 2019 is due to be published this morning.

Deloitte, the broadcaster’s auditor, has been drawn into the controversy ahead of the report’s publication.

The report, which is being examined by the RTÉ board, is understood to set out that the misleading figures on pay RTÉ published in 2021 were different from the correct figures recorded on RTÉ's payroll systems.

This reflected a decision to not include a total of €120,000 from Mr Tubridy’s declared earnings after he waived a €120,000 termination fee due in 2020 at end of his contract. It also examines evidence Deloitte provided “independent reasonable assurance reports” to RTÉ on top presenter pay.

RTÉ's position was that Mr Tubridy’s unpaid end-of-contract fee could be set off against his actual pay because his outgoing contract said the €120,000 he waived included services additional to his radio and Late Late Show work, which were not provided.

However, Grant Thornton found the money was due to Mr Tubridy in any event because the contract reflected a “use it or lose it” position in which the €120,000 would have to be paid in 2020 even if he was not required to provide any additional services.

Evidence examined by Grant Thornton suggests Deloitte concurred with RTÉ's accounting treatment of Mr Tubridy’s pay. There was no comment from RTÉ or from Deloitte on the new Grant Thornton report.

