RTÉ reveals undeclared €300,000 payments to Ryan Tubridy as top earners’ contracts investigated

RTÉ has confirmed it understated how much it had paid Ryan Tubridy by over €300,000 over a period of six years, in what the chair of its board said was a “serious breach of trust with the public”.

In a statement, the RTÉ board said an issue was identified “in relation to the transparency of certain payments” to Mr Tubridy in late March.

The board said it had now directed Grant Thornton to review the contracts of the broadcaster’s top ten highest paid presenters, “to independently validate that all remuneration figures have been correctly stated and accounted for by RTÉ”.

It said an initial review found Mr Tubridy’s “remuneration had been understated by RTÉ by a figure of €120,000 over the contract period of 2017-2019″.

The statement said the “circumstances that led to this understatement by RTÉ are currently under examination”.

In total it found Mr Tubridy had earned over €300,000 more than declared by RTÉ over a period of six years.

A breakdown of the payments released by the board stated his actual earnings were €75,000 more than stated publicly both last year and 2021.

His earnings were at least €56,000 higher than disclosed in 2020, €50,000 higher than publicly stated in 2019 and 2018, and €20,000 higher in 2017.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh, chair of the RTÉ board, said the matter was a “serious breach of trust with the public”.

In a statement, she said: “On behalf of the Board, I wish to apologise for what has occurred. It is clear that RTÉ has fallen short of the high standards that it sets for itself and are expected of it”.

The board had acted quickly to establish the facts when the issues came to like, she said.

“We are confident that the safeguards we have now put in place will ensure that nothing like this will happen again, and that good corporate governance is adhered to at all times,” she said.

The crisis at the national broadcaster is being investigated through processes and procedures overseen by the board of RTÉ.

The situation concerning the various issues identified are understood to be complex with potential legal ramifications for the broadcaster.

Speaking earlier, Minister for the Media Catherine Martin, who has line responsibility for the national broadcaster at the Cabinet, said she had been made aware of a “possible issue” but that it would be inappropriate to comment ahead of a statement from RTÉ.

“I don’t feel it would be appropriate to comment on anything until a statement is issued by RTÉ. I am aware of a potential issue but it would be inappropriate for me to comment,” she told reporters in response to questions at an event in Dublin.

“I have been made aware of a possible issue. I don’t have the details yet and I think we should await for a statement.”

Ms Martin said she would have to see whether RTÉ issued a statement and that she would “respond appropriately”.

