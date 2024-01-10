Waterford named in New York Times ‘52 Places to Go’ list for 2024

The New York Times “52 Places to Go” list for 2024 has been announced and Waterford has been included as the only Irish destination.

In news that will not surprise Irish Times’ readers (it was voted Best Place to Live in Ireland 2021), the Viking city was noted for its history and natural treasures.

The Viking Triangle, Reginald’s Tower and Waterford’s many museums mean there is plenty to do for history enthusiasts but the New York Times also mentions Waterford’s coastline and natural amenities.

Blackfriars Abbey and the Dragon Slayer Sword in the Viking Triangle. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Marriage of Strongbow and Aoife bronze sculptures in the Viking Triangle. Photograph: Alan Betson

Travel expert AnneLise Sorensen said: “Waterford’s natural riches rival its historical ones, notably the Copper Coast, hemmed by towering cliffs and scalloped coves. The coast forms part of the Waterford Greenway, a nearly 30-mile path along a disused rail line. Top off your Greenway adventure with afternoon tea amid one of Ireland’s largest collections of plants at Mount Congreve Gardens, which reopened in 2023 after a multimillion-dollar refurbishment.”

The New York Times’ list isn’t the only publication taking notice of Waterford. Condé Nast Traveller also included its Best Places to Go in UK and Ireland in 2024.

Waterford Greenway

Mount Congreve

Travel writer Aoife O’Riordain also mentions the newly restored Mount Congreve House.

“Overlooking the river Suir with dreamy gardens and a cafe run by The Pantry at Cliff, a spin-off of Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore. When the gates close, you will have the gardens all to yourself if you bed down at Mount Congreve’s fairy-tale gate lodge, which is available to rent.”

Waterford’s Greenway gets another nod as it runs right the edge of the Mount Congreve estate.

O’Riordain recommends planning ahead for lunch at Beach House, Tramore.

“An airy Victoria diningroom run by Peter Hogan and Jumoke Akintola Hogan with perfectly pitched, seafood-centric lunch menus that change with the tides.”

Tankardstown Engine House, near Bunmahon, Co Waterford, which forms part of the Copper Coast Geopark.

Sand artist Manu (Manuel Frolich) is a sand artist based on the Copper Coast in Co.Waterford. Photograph: Manuel Frolich