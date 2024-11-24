Trinity provost Linda Doyle: ‘I met Paul Mescal last week here in Trinity. Very cool’

How agreeable are you?

I was born happy. I think I have a natural state of contentment in my DNA, so I think that makes me agreeable. That does not mean that I don’t have really strong opinions though, and I’m not shy about expressing them.

What’s your middle name and what do you think of it?

Elizabeth. I like it. I think it improves things. It’s after my grandmother on my mother’s side. She died when she was quite young. She had a hard life, but was a great person.

Where is your favourite place in Ireland?

West Cork. I think it is a complete contrast to being in the centre of Dublin. And it’s just beautiful.

Describe yourself in three words.

Warm. Creative. Ambitious.

When did you last get angry?

I don’t really get angry. Maybe I need to work on that and get angry a bit more. Things really matter to me, and one of the most important things obviously, for me, is third-level, and how that’s supported and funded. It matters to me a lot, and I’m passionate about it, but I don’t get angry about things. I have really strong feelings about stuff but I typically do something about it rather than let myself get angry.

What have you lost that you would like to have back?

My parents. On the day I was elected provost of Trinity in 2021, I really missed them. It would have been lovely if they had been here to be part of it.

What’s your strongest childhood memory?

Being with my sister, Martina, playing together side by side, making up our own imaginary worlds. Building tents and houses in the back garden. She is very close to me in age.

Where do you come in your family’s birth order, and has this defined you?

I’m the oldest of four. And that has totally defined me. I tend to take charge of things. Whenever all my siblings get together, we automatically fall into those roles. My youngest brother is 10 years younger than me, and we still think of him as “the baby” of the family.

What do you expect to happen when you die?

I don’t believe in God or a heaven, but my parents did, and I remember how my dad met his death much easier knowing he would see mum again. Maybe I hope he is right.

When were you happiest?

I don’t know why this question is in the past tense. My answer is now. For me, it nearly always is now. I’m a very contented person in the present.

Which actor would play you in a biopic?

Any one of the amazingly talented students in The Lir Academy in Trinity. Students from The Lir are doing so well. And you only have to turn on your TV to see them in so many different roles. Speaking of The Lir, I met Paul Mescal last week here in Trinity. Very cool.

What’s your biggest regret?

I can’t drive. I hate admitting it. I should have learned to drive. I think I’m too chicken to fix it, not to mention I don’t have the time.

Have you any psychological quirks?

I like moving furniture on a regular basis. If my desk in one place for a while, I like it to be in another place for the next while in the room. I find it very annoying when there isn’t an option to do that and you’re always sitting in the same place. Psychologically, I feel you’re starting afresh if you move your desk.