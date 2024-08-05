How to beat fuel increases: seven tips to cut your costs and help save the planet

Speeding up and slowing down guzzles fuel. By constantly decelerating and accelerating your fuel tank will empty faster. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The cost of filling your tank has just gone up. Petrol and diesel increased by 4 cent and 3 cent respectively on August 1st. Carbon tax increases of 2 cent to petrol and 2.5 cent to diesel are legislated to follow in October. If you haven’t already gone electric here’s how to beat the increases and help the planet.

One trip

Heading out in the car? Then try to combine errands to a single trip, says the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

It takes from 5km to 8km to warm your engine. Cold engines burn more fuel than warmed-up ones. Pollution-control equipment and fuel performance are not working as they should on short trips. Taking multiple short trips means you’ll pay a whole lot more for fuel than necessary.

Some 29 per cent of car trips are less than 2km, while more that 60 per cent are less than 8km, according to the Central Statistics Office. Drop the kids to camp, post that letter and then pick up some milk for tomorrow to cut out multiple short spins.

Not so fast

Fast drivers are burning money. Driving at consistently high speeds increases the wind resistance your car must overcome and you have to use more fuel to do that, says insurer AIG. Keeping to the speed limit will save money, and more importantly reduce road deaths.

Smooth operator

Speeding up and slowing down guzzles fuel. By constantly decelerating and accelerating your fuel tank will empty faster, says the AIG. Instead of reacting at the last minute look ahead as far as possible and anticipate traffic flow, says the SEAI. Accelerate gently, anticipate traffic lights rather than slamming on the brakes, and coast when possible.

Maintain a steady speed and use the highest possible gear to make a noticeable difference to your fuel costs. On the motorway use cruise control if you have it.

Under pressure

Underinflated tyres increase fuel consumption – basically, less-pumped tyres don’t roll as easily, making it harder for your engine to move the car. Industry roadside checks show almost a third of tyres can be 25 per cent underinflated, according to the SEAI. Low tyre pressure can cost you up to 5 per cent extra fuel. Topping up tyre pressure and your car will run more fuel efficiently.

Cool the jets

Air conditioning requires your engine to work harder and so can increase fuel consumption. When you first set off on a journey open the windows for a few minutes to remove hot air in the car so your air conditioning doesn’t have to work as hard, says AIG.

If you’re driving through towns and cities opening your windows rather than using the air con will save fuel. If you’re driving on fast roads it’s better to use the air con due to the drag caused by open windows.

Take a load off

Do you drive around with a roof rack on or roof box? An empty roof rack costs you an extra 5 per cent in fuel use, according to SEAI estimates. If you have heavy tools or golf clubs in the boot take them out. Removing unnecessary weight can lead to noticeable savings in fuel costs.