The Big Irish Times Quiz of the Year 2023

The Irish Times Christmas Quiz: some of the headline makers in 2023

Are you ready to test your memory and see just how much you know about the world in 2023? From current events to pop culture, to sports and political earthquakes, answer 100 questions in our annual quiz and you could win this great prize:

Newforge House, Co Armagh, a historic family-run country house near the village of Magheralin

Ireland’s Blue Book is delighted to offer the winner of the The 2023 Irish Times Christmas Prize Quiz an overnight stay for two in the romantic Newforge House, Co Armagh. Set on 40 acres with beautiful views of gardens and green fields, the 18th century home offers peace and tranquillity. With only six bedrooms, a stay at Newforge is an intimate experience with relaxed, attentive service.

Closing date is Monday, January 15th, 2024, at 10pm GMT. Terms and conditions apply. The winner and quiz answers will be published in The Irish Times Magazine on Saturday, January 28th. Best of luck.