How to cope with the horrors of humidity: Wear natural fibres, prioritise sleep and don’t mention the heat

One of the true marvels of Ireland is the constant feeling of being too cold but also sweaty at the same time. I call it roasting cold. It’s a unique experience that I feel is undersold to prospective visitors.

Yes, we have old books to look at and big cliffs to photograph but have you ever had fingers about to drop off from frostbite while your light rain jacket is causing rainforest conditions under your arms? That’s something truly special.

The summer is upon us, which means we have ditched our heavy winter jumpers and we’re set to carry on with our happy warmer weather ways, such as trying to avoid poisoning those we love with sorry excuses for barbecues.

Ireland doesn’t need another obstacle getting between its people and trying to enjoy their time outdoors, but dealing with high humidity is one most people could do without.

Humidity is an atmospheric measure that technically tells us how much water vapour is getting about. But usually it’s a term used in conversation when there’s too much of it and it’s making us miserable, giving birth to every smug auntie’s favourite phrase about holidaying abroad: “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity that gets you.”

High humidity probably has lots of benefits from a scientific standpoint, but primarily it’s main function is to remove enjoyment from life.

Even rain, while always annoying, could at least be counted on to be refreshing, air-clearing and comforting, but not in the clutches of humidity. Now it feels like we’re just sharing a sauna with the rest of the country.

I’m a humidity veteran. I’ve lived in Sydney, southeast Asia and Miami. I know what it is to step out of the shower and already need another one by the time your feet have hit the bathmat. So how do we cope in Australia with humidity? The answer is we don’t really.

In the north of the country, seasons aren’t defined by hot and cold but rather dry and wet. The period before the monsoonal season is known simply as the “build up” in the Northern Territory when the humidity rises and air is so heavy with water, it feels like you need a snorkel just to go for a walk.

That’s when “mango madness” sets in. Others call it “going troppo” but it refers to the same thing – that slightly on edge, crazed desperation that comes from being uncomfortable 24/7. Violent crimes rise around this period and the phenomenon was so widely accepted that academic researchers investigated it, eventually publishing a study about the links between access to air conditioning and the mental health of Darwin workers.

While it’s unlikely the anticipated increase in humidity, the least favourite cousin to the European heatwave, will send anyone completely “troppo”, there are some small measures to make it bearable.