Halloween safety tips for pets: How can I keep my dog calm and happy during fireworks?

Why are some dogs so scared of fireworks?

Dogs have a much sharper sense of hearing than humans and they are also able to hear sounds at much higher frequencies than we can. So, the unexpected whistling sounds of fireworks followed by loud bangs can come as quite a shock to them.

What can I do to make life easier for my dog at Halloween?

Well, you could take off on a long car journey through the countryside far from the fireworks which fill the skies in many urban and suburban areas on October 31st.

What if my children want to go trick-or-treating in our neighbourhood?

If your dog is only a little bit scared, lots of reassuring pats and some edible treats might soothe the discomfort. But if your pet has been barking loudly, cowering, whimpering or shaking with fear in the days coming up to Halloween, a stronger response is required. Small animals vet Pete Wedderburn from Bray, Co Wicklow, recommends setting up a den for your pet to retreat to. “Put your pet in the utility room or a boiler room and soundproof it as best you can. Close any curtains and put the radio on playing classical music to drown out the noise of the fireworks,” says Wedderburn.

One 2022 study by Queen’s University Belfast reported that playing classical music to dogs reduced their barking while increasing their time lying down and resting. However the researchers found that classical music doesn’t help pet dogs relax when they are separated from their owners, so you might like to join them in their musical den if you’re not a fan of fireworks yourself.

Wedderburn also recommends a canine pheromone diffuser, which is a plug-in device that releases a calming vapour which mimics hormones that dogs can smell but humans can’t.

Is there anything else I can do to calm my pet in advance of Halloween?

Anti-anxiety medication is another option for dogs who are extremely disturbed by fireworks. Wedderburn doesn’t have much faith in the over-the-counter varieties and advises pet owners to get a prescription medication instead from their vet. “I’d prescribe a medication for a couple of weeks before Halloween to reduce the dog’s reactivity and then a top-up medication a couple of hours before a public fireworks display,” he explains.

Are there any long-term ways I can reduce my pet’s fear of fireworks?

Mat Ward, the Scottish New Zealand-based clinical dog behaviourist, says that there are three golden rules for reducing fear behaviour in dogs. The first is avoiding overwhelming situations, so definitely don’t bring your fearful dog outdoors into crowded places with large fireworks displays. Instead Ward suggests helping them to build their confidence in less intense situations first.

So, the second rule is to introduce the sounds to them in smaller doses, maybe even with recordings of fireworks to begin with and ideally when they are puppies. Then, the third golden rule is to link the scary situation to something wonderful. “Make sure the positive experience follows the challenge to ensure that the scary thing brings happiness rather than the good times becoming a signpost for the fright,” writes Ward in his book, What Dogs Want (Bloomsbury).

Giving them edible treats is the obvious thing here but many dogs will also respond to lots of loving familiar sounds and physical reassurance from their owners too. On that note, I’m off to reassure our dogs that we’ll have their best interests at heart this Halloween.